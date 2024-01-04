Wisconsin former five-star offensive lineman enters the transfer portal

Wisconsin sophomore offensive lineman Nolan Rucci has entered the transfer portal, according to reports from 247Sports’ Evan Flood and Chris Hummer.

Rucci was a five-star recruit in the class of 2021, ranked as the No. 17 player in the entire class, No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 1 recruit from the state of Pennsylvania. His older brother, tight end Hayden Rucci, recently opted out of the ReliaQuest Bowl to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The top recruit didn’t see the field much during his three years in Madison, this year appearing on the depth chart at left tackle behind multi-year starter Jack Nelson. Nelson recently announced he’d be returning for the 2024 season, which could’ve been a big domino in Rucci’s decision.

Rucci’s most memorable moment with the Badgers came at Illinois this past season when Phil Longo dialed up a creative pass play to get him the football and escape Champaign, Illinois with a win.

Wisconsin enters 2024 with Nelson at left tackle, Jake Renfro at center and several spots up for grabs along the offensive line. The former five-star recruit Rucci now will not be part of those plans.

