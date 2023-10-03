Wisconsin football's offense is 'paying dividends'
Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge preview Rutgers' Week 6 matchup against Wisconsin, the success of Phil Longo's offense and more.
Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge preview Rutgers' Week 6 matchup against Wisconsin, the success of Phil Longo's offense and more.
The Badgers are 2-1 in Luke Fickell's first season while Purdue is 1-2 in Ryan Walters' debut season.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season!
Phil Nevin went just 119-149 and failed to make the postseason in his two years leading the Angels.
The regular MLB season is over and it's time for the 2023 Wild Card Series.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski audits some key target shares after four weeks of the NFL season.
NASCAR has owned Iowa Speedway since 2013 but hasn't hosted a national series race at the track since 2019.
Christian McCaffrey is fantasy's top overall scorer through four weeks, but running back as a whole has offered few right answers.
The game had nearly 3 million fewer viewers' than Colorado's loss to Oregon, however.
What is wrong with the Bengals this season?
Travis Kelce was already a football star, but after being linked to Taylor Swift, now he’s in an entirely different orbit.
Crafton was upset with Sanchez after a late wreck in Saturday's Truck Series race.
For a second straight season, Butler showed up for the new NBA season with a completely new look.
Conditions weren't ideal for Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa and Miami to execute on Sunday in one particular way. That can serve as valuable information going forward.
The Giants' rough start to the season got even worse on Monday night.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and of course there's a lot of panic amongst fantasy owners after a weird Week 4 in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through the top submissions and provide clarity and comfort for as many fantasy owners as possible. For some, it truly might be time to panic.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through all four of the MLB Wild Card series and tell you what the series is going to be about and which team neutral fans should be rooting for.
NBC said Sunday night's game drew about 2 million additional female viewers, and viewership among teen girls was up more than 50%.