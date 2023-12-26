Wisconsin football wraps up 2024 recruiting cycle with top 25 class

Wisconsin and head coach Luke Fickell just completed his first full cycle of recruiting in Madison, and the Badgers finished with a consensus top 25 group in the nation. In fact, On3’s recruiting rankings had the Badgers at No. 23 after 20 players signed with Wisconsin on early signing day last week.

The Badgers have overall landed 8 four-star talents and 14 three-star players in the class as they look to build on what Fickell has started in Madison. The 2024 top five classes currently looks as follows: Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Oregon, and a Big Ten foe in Ohio State. The Badgers are in a solid position after early signing day as they look to build the future.

A stacked 2024 class for Wisconsin football! We’ll hear from Luke Fickell momentarily pic.twitter.com/J7XXqnPlpe — Pablo Iglesias (@PabloIglesiasTV) December 20, 2023

