Wisconsin football: Western Michigan and Minnesota games to be played on a Friday

MADISON – Wisconsin football fans will have to embrace Friday football in 2024.

Two of UW's home games -- the opener against Western Michigan and the regular-season finale against Minnesota -- are set to be played on a Friday.

UW officials announced Thursday that the Western Michigan game has been moved up a day, to Friday, Aug. 30, and will be on FS1. Kickoff time is 8 p.m.

𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐅𝐑𝐈𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝐁𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐋𝐄 🪓



The most-played rivalry in college football will kick now off at Camp Randall on 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲, Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. CT on CBS 👀 pic.twitter.com/3z3P1wuPEI — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) May 30, 2024

UW's annual clash with Minnesota has also been moved up a day, to "Black Friday" on Nov. 29.

CBS is set to handle that game. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

UW is set to play on Black Friday for the first time since the 2005 season when the Badgers throttled host Hawaii, 41-24, to secure a berth in the Capital One Bowl.

UW's Sept. 7 home game against South Dakota State is set for 2:30 p.m. on FS1.

UW's Oct. 26 home game against Penn State is set for either 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m., with the network to be determined.

UW opened Big Ten play last season on a Friday, at Purdue. The Badgers prevailed, 38-17.

The last time the Badgers played a Friday night home game came during the 2020 season, which was altered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UW opened that season on Oct. 23 and routed Illinois, 45-7.

The Badgers opened the 2019 season on a Friday (Aug. 30) and routed host South Florida, 45-7.

Do you remember the last full season in which UW opened with a Friday night home game?

That came in 2018, when the Badgers took down Western Kentucky, 34-3.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Badgers set to play two Friday football games in 2024