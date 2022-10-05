Wisconsin football vs. Northwestern betting lines

Interim head coach Jim Leonhard and the Wisconsin Badgers (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) hit the road on Saturday to visit the Northwestern Wilcats (1-4, 1-1 Big Ten) at Ryan Field.

Wisconsin is coming off an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Illinois Fighting Illini, losing 34-10 at home in a game where UW got dominated in the trenches from start to finish.

Pat Fitzgerald and company are also coming off a 17-7 loss at the hands of Penn State. Northwestern hasn’t won a home game yet this season.

Let’s take a look at the betting lines for this weekend’s game, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern odds and betting lines

Odds updated Tuesday at 11:11 AM ET.

Spread Favorite: Wisconsin (-10)

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-380), Northwestern (+294)

Total: 44.5 Points

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire