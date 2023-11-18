Wisconsin football vs. Nebraska game today: TV, time, odds, predictions, Big Ten standings, schedules and more

The Wisconsin Badgers football team looks to snap a three-game losing streak and get the bad taste out of its mouth when it welcomes the Nebraska Cornhuskers to Camp Randall Stadium for the home finale on the 2023 season.

Both head coaches in the game — Luke Fickell for Wisconsin and Matt Rhule for Nebraska — are in their first year leading their respective programs. And it's been a struggle for both teams, who both enter their second-to-last Big Ten games of the season sputtering on offense and with 5-5 overall records.

I'll have live game updates tonight within this file.

In the meantime, here's pre-game info ahead of the Wisconsin-Nebraska game, a matchup that features two teams looking to become bowl eligible.

What time is the Wisconsin football game today vs. Nebraska?

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska football TV channel, livestream

The game will air on NBC. That's Channel 4 in Milwaukee and Channel 26 in Green Bay/Appleton. You can livestream the game on the NBC and Peacock apps via your TV provider.

Viewing info: Your guide for Wisconsin's game against Nebraska

What trophy does Wisconsin and Nebraska play for?

They play for the Freedom Trophy, which honors the military ties from both schools.

Here's the background behind the trophy and more history between the Badgers and Cornhuskers.

What is Wisconsin's record vs. Nebraska?

The Badgers and Cornhuskers have played each other 16 times with Wisconsin winning 12 of those games.

Wisconsin has owned the rivalry since Nebraska joined the Big 10 in 2011, winning 10 of the 11 matchups. The only loss for the Badgers came during the 2012 regular season when they fell 30-27 on Sept. 29. The Badgers got revenge a little more than two months later when they thrashed the Cornhuskers, 70-31, to win their second straight Big Ten championship and a Rose Bowl berth.

Wisconsin is 5-0 against Nebraska at Camp Randall Stadium since Nebraska joined the Big Ten.

Rivalry?: Wisconsin has dominated Nebraska with a punishing ground game

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Nebraska Huskers predictions

Wisconsin hasn't won a game in nearly a month with losses during this time to Ohio State, Indiana and Northwestern. Nebraska has lost its last two games with the losses coming to Michigan State and Maryland. Who will finally get back in the win column and become bowl eligible? Our three Badgers reporters all say Wisconsin gets the victory on Senior Day to not only snap their overall losing streak but also its three-game home skid. But don't expect a lot of scoring.

Nickel column: Where to go from here? Wisconsin football needs positive mindset and fighter spirit.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska odds: spread, money line, over/under point total

The Badgers are 6-point favorites as of Friday night. Wisconsin is -225 on the money line, Nebraska is +185; the over/under is 37. All odds are courtesy of BETMEGM.

Wisconsin has failed to cover the spread its last two games, losing both outright as touchdown-plus favorites. Nebraska has also not covered its last two games, one as a favorite and another as a slight underdog.

The Badgers average 22.20 points per game and allows 19.60.

Nebraska averages 18.90 points per game and allows 18.20.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: 4 things to watch as both teams try to become bowl eligible

Big Ten football standings

West Division

Iowa (8-2, 5-2)

Nebraska (5-5, 3-4)

Minnesota (5-5, 3-4)

Northwestern (5-5, 3-4)

Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4)

Illinois (5-5, 3-4)

Purdue (3-7, 2-5)

East Division

Ohio State (10-0, 7-0)

Michigan (10-0, 7-0)

Penn State (8-2, 5-2)

Maryland (6-4, 3-4)

Rutgers (6-4, 3-4)

Indiana (3-7, 1-6)

Michigan State (3-7, 1-6)

Big Ten football schedule

All 14 teams are in action on Saturday. Here are the seven games:

Purdue at Northwestern (11 a.m.)

Michigan State at Indiana (11 a.m.)

Michigan at Maryland (11 a.m.)

Rutgers at Penn State (11 a.m.)

Illinois at Iowa (2:30 p.m.)

Minnesota at Ohio State (3 p.m.)

Nebraska at Wisconsin (6:30 p.m.)

Wisconsin 2023 football schedule

Date, time Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Buffalo, W, 38-17 (1-0) Saturday, Sept. 9 at Washington State, L, 31-22 (1-1) Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Georgia Southern W, 35-14 (2-1) Friday, Sept. 22 at Purdue W, 38-17 (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Rutgers W, 24-13 (4-1, 2-0) Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Iowa L, 15-6 (4-2, 2-1) Saturday, Oct. 21 at Illinois W, 25-21 (5-2, 3-1) Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Ohio State L, 24-10 (5-3, 3-2) Saturday, Nov. 4 at Indiana L, 20-14 (5-4, 3-3) Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Northwestern L, 24-10 (5-5, 3-4) Saturday, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m. vs. Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 25, 2:30 p.m. at Minnesota

Nebraska 2023 football schedule

Date, time Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 at Minnesota, L, 13-10 (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten) Saturday, Sept. 9 at Colorado, L, 36-14 (0-2, 0-1) Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Northern Illinois, W, 35-11 (1-2, 0-1) Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Louisiana Tech, W, 28-14 (2-2, 0-1) Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Michigan, L, 45-7, (2-3, 0-2) Saturday, Oct. 6 at Illinois, W, 20-7 (3-3, 1-2) Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Northwestern, W, 17-9 (4-3, 2-2) Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Purdue, W, 31-14 (5-3, 3-2) Saturday, Nov. 4 at Michigan State, L, 20-17 (5-4, 3-3) Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Maryland, L, 13-10 (5-5, 3-4) Saturday, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m. at Wisconsin Friday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m. vs. Iowa

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin football vs. Nebraska game: TV, time, predictions, schedules