Wisconsin football vs. Minnesota score, live game updates for Paul Bunyan's Axe: Time, channel, predictions, Big Ten standings

The Wisconsin Badgers football team looks to reclaim Paul Bunyan's Axe and win consecutive games for the first time since its first two Big Ten games of the season when it plays the Minnesota Golden Gophers Saturday afternoon.

The Badgers (6-5) are coming off a 24-17 win over Nebraska to become bowl eligible, while Minnesota (5-6) has lost three straight and looks to get bowl eligible today.

I'll have live updates from the press box at Huntington Bank Stadium. Refresh your browser for the latest.

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota football game time

The Badgers and Gophers kick off their regular season finale at 2:30 p.m.

What channel is Wisconsin football game on today vs. Minnesota?

TV: FS1

Stream: You can stream the game on the Fox Sports App through your television or streaming carrier. FUBOTV also offers a free trial.

How to watch: What channel is Wisconsin vs. Minnesota? Time, TV, streaming, odds for Badgers' game against Golden Gophers.

You may know about Paul Bunyan’s Axe, but do you know about the Slab of Bacon?

The Wisconsin-Minnesota rivalry has become known as the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. That trophy was introduced into the rivalry in 1948 when, according to the UW athletic department, the National ‘W’ Club presented Minnesota with an axe used by Paul Bunyan, a mythical giant of lumber camps throughout the Midwest.

However, from 1930-43 the teams played for the Slab of Bacon. It was a piece of black walnut wood with a football carved into it that was topped with an M or W. The winner of the game would hang the trophy so that their school’s letter would show.

The trophy was lost following the 1943 game. It was found in a storage area at Camp Randall Stadium and currently hangs in the Wisconsin football offices. Gopher fans probably take offense to this given Minnesota won 11 of the 14 games the Slab was in play.

Wisconsin Badgers football players hoist the Paul Bunyan Ax after their victory during Wisconsin's 20-7 win over Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2013. Minnesota has won the last two games in the series.

Big Ten standings

Big Ten West Division

Iowa (7-2 Big Ten, 10-2)*

Northwestern (4-4, 6-5)

Wisconsin (4-4, 6-5)

Minnesota (3-5, 5-6)

Illinois (3-6, 5-7)

Nebraska (3-6, 5-7)

Purdue (2-6, 3-8)

Big Ten East Division

*clinched division title

BOWL SEASON: Which bowl game will Wisconsin play? Many experts zero in on one in particular.

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota predictions by Journal Sentinel reporters

Jeff Potrykus: Wisconsin 17, Minnesota 10

Mark Stewart: Wisconsin 24, Minnesota 21

JR Radcliffe: Minnesota 20, Wisconsin 16

Take a closer look at their reasoning for the picks.

Iowa Hawkeyes kicker Marshall Meeder celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Nebraska Cornhuskers Friday at Memorial Stadium. The Hawkeyes won the Big Ten West.

Big Ten Schedule

It's rivalry week in the Big Ten. Penn State and Iowa kicked off the week with wins Friday. The rest of the league plays Saturday.

Friday

Penn State 42, Michigan State 0 (RECAP)

Iowa 13, Nebraska 10 (RECAP)

Saturday

Ohio State at Michigan, 11 a.m. (IN PROGRESS)

Indiana at Purdue, 11 a.m. (IN PROGRESS)

Maryland at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin football vs Minnesota score, live game updates: predictions