Wisconsin football vs LSU in ReliaQuest Bowl: What to know about the game, history between teams, tickets, schedules, predictions and more

The Badgers conclude their 2023 season at the ReliaQuest Bowl against a strong LSU team on Jan. 1, 2024.

Here's what you need to know for the game.

Where is LSU located?

Louisiana State University (LSU) is located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

What is the LSU mascot?

The Tigers.

Where is the ReliaQuest Bowl 2024 being played?

The Badgers (7-5) are facing LSU (9-3) in the ReliaQuest Bowl, which takes place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The game kicks off at 11 a.m. CT on Jan. 1, 2024.

Is the ReliaQuest Bowl the same as the Outback Bowl? ReliaQuest Bowl history

This is the second edition of the ReliaQuest Bowl. It took over what used to be the Outback Bowl. In 2023, Mississippi State defeated Illinois, 19-10, in the inaugural event for the new bowl sponsor.

Is there no longer the Outback Bowl?

Outback Steakhouse discontinued its sponsorship of the event in March 2022 despite signing a six-year extension in 2019, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

Wisconsin Badgers bowl history

The Badgers have played in 34 bowl games since its first at the 1953 Rose Bowl. They have a 19-15 bowl record and will be playing in their 22nd consecutive bowl game, which is the third longest streak in college football.

Wisconsin has won its last three bowl games. Most recently, the Badgers defeated Oklahoma State, 24-17, in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl last season.

What is the history between Wisconsin and LSU?

The Badgers and Tigers don't have a storied history. In fact, they've only ever faced off twice, according to the Badgers' website. The first meeting took place in August 2014. LSU won that game, 28-24.

The two teams played again in September 2016. The Badgers stunned the fifth-ranked Tigers, 16-14, in a contest played at Lambeau Field.

This will be the third meeting of the teams and third time playing at a neutral location. The first two games took place in Houston and Green Bay.

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Buffalo, W, 38-17 (1-0) Saturday, Sept. 9 at Washington State, L, 31-22 (1-1) Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Georgia Southern W, 35-14 (2-1) Friday, Sept. 22 at Purdue W, 38-17 (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Rutgers W, 24-13 (4-1, 2-0) Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Iowa L, 15-6 (4-2, 2-1) Saturday, Oct. 21 at Illinois W, 25-21 (5-2, 3-1) Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Ohio State L, 24-10 (5-3, 3-2) Saturday, Nov. 4 at Indiana L, 20-14 (5-4, 3-3) Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Northwestern L, 24-10 (5-5, 3-4) Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Nebraska W, 24-17 (6-5, 4-4) Saturday, Nov. 25 at Minnesota W, 28-14 (7-5, 5-4)

LSU's 2023 football schedule

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Florida State, L, 45-24 (0-1) Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Grambling State, W, 72-10 (1-1) Saturday, Sept. 16 at Mississippi State, W, 41-14 (2-1, 1-0 SEC) Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Arkansas, W, 34-31 (3-1, 2-0) Saturday, Sept. 30 at Ole Miss, L, 55-49 (3-2, 2-1) Saturday, Oct. 7 at Missouri, W, 49-39 (4-2, 3-1) Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Auburn, W, 48-18 (5-2, 4-1) Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Army, W, 62-0 (6-2, 4-1) Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alabama, L, 42-28 (6-3, 4-2) Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Florida, W, 52-35 (7-3, 5-2) Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Georgia State, W, 56-14 (8-3, 5-2) Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Texas A&M, W, 42-30 (9-3, 6-2)

How do you get tickets to the ReliaQuest Bowl?

Tickets start at $80 and go up to $170 for club seats, according to the ReliaQuest Bowl website. Children 3 and younger get in free as long as they do not take up a seat.

What are predictions for the ReliaQuest Bowl?

Predictions do not favor the Badgers. ESPN Analytics has LSU with an 81.4% chance of winning. BetMGM's staff has the Tigers winning with 75% confidence.

What time, TV channel is the Wisconsin vs. LSU game?

Kickoff is 11 a.m. The game airs on ESPN2.

Here is more on how to watch the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday.

