Wisconsin football vs. Illinois betting lines

Head coach Paul Chryst and the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) return home on Saturday to host the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin is coming off an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes, losing 52-21 on the road in a game that was never even close.

Brett Bielema and company, on the other hand, won 31-0 last week over the Chatanooga Mocs and appear to have taken a noticeable step forward in his second season leading the program.

Let's take a look at the betting lines for this weekend's game.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois odds and betting lines

Spread Favorite: Wisconsin (-7)

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-276), Illinois (+222)

Total: 43.5 Points

Wisconsin Betting Info

Wisconsin has covered the spread twice this year.

Wisconsin has had two games (out of four) hit the over this season.

