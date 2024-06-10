Wisconsin football: UW adds first tight end, 16th player overall, for the 2025 class

MADISON – One position Luke Fickell’s staff hadn’t addressed in building Wisconsin’s 2025 class was tight end.

Until Monday.

Nizyi Davis, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect from Indianapolis, announced Monday he has committed to UW.

Davis, from Lawrence Central High School, reportedly held offers from Purdue, Indiana, Michigan State, Kansas and others.

He is UW’s 16th known commitment for the 2025 class.

