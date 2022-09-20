Wisconsin football’s updated ESPN FPI win projections: Massive underdogs this weekend

The Badgers are in for the toughest test in the Big Ten come Saturday night. Wisconsin travels to face the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in their Big Ten conference opener, and will enter as massive underdogs.

How does the rest of Wisconsin’s season look according to ESPN win probability? The Badgers are favorites in each game after Ohio State week with the exception of their visit to Michigan State in October.

How likely is a Wisconsin victory according to ESPN FPI projections? Here is a look at the network’s week-by-week win projections for the Badgers as Big Ten play begins:

September 24 at Ohio State

Sep 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Toledo Rockets at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

ESPN Win Probability: 11.0 %

October 1 vs Illinois

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 6: Head coach Bret Bielema of the Illinois Fighting Illini looks on before the start of the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

ESPN Win Probability: 80.6%

October 8 at Northwestern

Aug 27, 2022; Dublin, IRELAND; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski with the trophy after defeating Nebraska in the Aer Lingus college football series at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Moran-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Win Probability: 89.9%

October 15 at Michigan State

Dec 30, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) celebrates after a victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second half during the 2021 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Win Probability: 39.8%

October 22 vs Purdue

Oct 23, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham (87) catches a pass for a touchdown during the game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Win Probability: 66.5%

November 5 vs Maryland

Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) runs the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield (4) pursues during the second half of the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Win Probability: 66.8%

November 12 at Iowa

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Win Probability: 64.9%

November 19 at Nebraska

Sep 3, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson (11) passes against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Win Probability: 79.7%

November 26 vs Minnesota

Sep 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) breaks a tackle from New Mexico State Aggies linebacker Chris Ojoh (3) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Win Probability: 58.1%

