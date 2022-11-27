Wisconsin football Twitter reacts to Luke Fickell reportedly being named the next head football coach

Asher Low
·5 min read

In a shocking turn from where the discourse was just 24 hours ago, multiple reports are now saying Wisconsin will hire Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell as their next head football coach.

The initial report of Wisconsin moving towards hiring Fickell came from ESPN senior college football writer Pete Thamel, and longtime Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates later confirmed that the Badgers would officially hire Fickell later today.

Reactions were swift to the news, as current and former Badgers, media members, and fans all gave their opinions.

For Wisconsin, Fickell is a head coach that brings noted success from his time at Cincinnati. The Bearcats went 57-18 over his six years at the helm, and became the first and only Group of 5 team to reach the College Football Playoff a year ago.

Here is a look at some of the reactions to the news:

The news came in a few hours ago:

Updates from Thamel:

A current Badger weighing in:

Well,

A former Badger weighs in:

Fickell on Pat McAfee's show a few weeks ago:

It's a step in a different direction:

A long-term ceiling move for Wisconsin:

Many Badger fans are thrilled with the news:

Cincinnati's players have just been informed:

The list was definitely short:

Cincinnati says thank you:

Things are moving very quickly:

The former Badger quarterback:

It will be an interesting summer, that's for sure:

Looking like a done deal

A fair synopsis:

Interesting question:

Players were left out of this one

Another former Badger weighs in:

