Wisconsin football Twitter reacts to Luke Fickell reportedly being named the next head football coach

In a shocking turn from where the discourse was just 24 hours ago, multiple reports are now saying Wisconsin will hire Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell as their next head football coach.

The initial report of Wisconsin moving towards hiring Fickell came from ESPN senior college football writer Pete Thamel, and longtime Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates later confirmed that the Badgers would officially hire Fickell later today.

Reactions were swift to the news, as current and former Badgers, media members, and fans all gave their opinions.

For Wisconsin, Fickell is a head coach that brings noted success from his time at Cincinnati. The Bearcats went 57-18 over his six years at the helm, and became the first and only Group of 5 team to reach the College Football Playoff a year ago.

Source close to #Wisconsin football program confirmed that #Badgers will name Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell as head coach and plan to announce it later today. — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) November 27, 2022

Here is a look at some of the reactions to the news:

The news came in a few hours ago:

Updates from Thamel:

Here’s our updated story on Fickell to Wisconsin. Deal being finalized. Jim Leonhard and other candidates have been told they aren’t getting the job. Process will play out in next 24 hours. https://t.co/FNAKRcty5D — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 27, 2022

A current Badger weighing in:

they could at least give the younger guys some answers and not leave them with uncertainty — Justin Clark (@jclark_24_) November 27, 2022

LMAOOOOOO! — Nick Herbig (@nickherbig_) November 27, 2022

A former Badger weighs in:

Luke Fickell is huge for this program! It is now time to EXPECT greatness! — Travis Beckum (@TravisBeckum47) November 27, 2022

Fickell on Pat McAfee's show a few weeks ago:

All reports are saying that Luke Fickell’s gonna be announced as the next coach for Wisconsin later today. HUGE congrats to both parties.. we chatted with him about the reality of being a GREAT head coach in the college football world in 2022 a couple weeks back.. GOOD DUDE. pic.twitter.com/dzF4KxbiJR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 27, 2022

It's a step in a different direction:

if Luke Fickell can somehow bring in Penn State-level talent & get NIL stuff pumping, we could see ceilings change. I don't know what Fickell's history directly tells us, aside from the fact he was able to out-recruit Cincinnati's place in CFB big-time. So there's a chance there. — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) November 27, 2022

A long-term ceiling move for Wisconsin:

Let me be clear: If Wisconsin hires Luke Fickell as HC, then it’s clearly a long-term picture. Would be a major move to change the culture with player development, recruiting, and more. Short-term future becomes more of an afterthought with the magnitude of the move.#Badgers — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) November 27, 2022

Many Badger fans are thrilled with the news:

This is the best day for Wisconsin football in a loooooong time. Jim Leonhard was a great defensive coordinator, but there’s no certainty he’d be a good head coach. Luke Fickell turned Cincinnati into a powerhouse program in Ohio State’s backyard. Tough for JL but this is great — Ryan Matson (@RyanMats23) November 27, 2022

Cincinnati's players have just been informed:

#Cincinnati has a team meeting set for 1 p.m., according to sources. Likely the chance for Luke Fickell to say goodbye to the Bearcats players. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 27, 2022

The list was definitely short:

I think there's a very small list of guys you hire above Jim Leonhard. Luke Fickell is either 1A or 1B.#Badgers — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) November 27, 2022

Cincinnati says thank you:

Luke Fickell took this program to heights we didn’t think were even imaginable. It was a hell of a ride. Thank you for everything❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/e9xpxLf29u — Barstool Cincinnati (@UCBarstool) November 27, 2022

Things are moving very quickly:

Things are moving quickly in Madison pic.twitter.com/LZFiC9j7lz — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 27, 2022

The former Badger quarterback:

Suffice to say, players committed to #Badgers for 2023 class are stunned today. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) November 27, 2022

Wisconsin is looking to finalize a deal to make Luke Fickell their new head coach, per multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/eHmraxcTDg — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2022

A fair synopsis:

All of these things can be true: • Wisconsin is one of the best jobs in the country

• Luke Fickell is an excellent hire and one of the best coaches in the sport

• 6-6 is never going to be good enough

• Jim Leonhard deserved better than how this process played out — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) November 27, 2022

Interesting question:

I wonder if Barry Alvarez signed off on this one. — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) November 27, 2022

Players were left out of this one

This is the other side of this hire. Players are completely left out of anything and wanted Leonhard as their next head coach. Programs aren't run by players and these are the hard decisions leaders make. You still have to think it could have been handled smoother internally. https://t.co/PtUsLJ3vT2 — Asher Low (@alow_33) November 27, 2022

Another former Badger weighs in:

A lot of great Coaches on the Badgers current staff. So many of them had a positive impact on my life. Can’t thank them enough for everything they’ve done. Hopefully some of them are included moving forward. Sad day, but excited to see where the program heads next. #OnWisconsin — David Moorman (@DMoorman68) November 27, 2022

