Wisconsin football Twitter reacts to a crushing 23-16 loss to Minnesota

The end of the night summed up a forgettable regular season for Wisconsin football. The Badgers were down 7 with their backup quarterback Chase Wolf in under center. Wisconsin proceeded to go 25 yards backward thanks to penalties that took away any chance the Badgers had to tie it up. In the end, Minnesota kept The Axe for the second straight year.

It was a game that featured offensive disasters, Minnesota exploiting Wisconsin’s secondary, and penalties that cost the Badgers.

What on earth happened down the stretch of that game? Let’s turn to Wisconsin football Twitter for a quick Badgers therapy session:

The most fitting end. https://t.co/GLb5labWCr — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) November 27, 2022

There's really nothing to say lol — Asher Low (@alow_33) November 27, 2022

Wow 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Faion Hicks (@Faion_Hicks) November 27, 2022

Wisconsin got in position to score a game-trying touchdown and promptly every player on the field started acting like they have never played football before — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 27, 2022

Just so mad about Wisconsin football, you can put it in the newspaper. — Badgers Ball Knower (@BadgersBallKnow) November 26, 2022

This Wisconsin football season pic.twitter.com/cUWYVx31sS — Ryan Sjoberg (@Ryan_Sjoberg) November 27, 2022

What an absolute garbage season for Wisconsin football. Go hoops.. — Scott L (@CCSO228) November 27, 2022

The Axe stays home. pic.twitter.com/LV9aI1KoRP — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) November 27, 2022

Minnesota football teams own Wisconsin football teams — Jared Barsness (@JaredBarsNFL) November 27, 2022

