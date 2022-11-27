Wisconsin football Twitter reacts to a crushing 23-16 loss to Minnesota

4
Asher Low
·2 min read

The end of the night summed up a forgettable regular season for Wisconsin football. The Badgers were down 7 with their backup quarterback Chase Wolf in under center. Wisconsin proceeded to go 25 yards backward thanks to penalties that took away any chance the Badgers had to tie it up. In the end, Minnesota kept The Axe for the second straight year.

It was a game that featured offensive disasters, Minnesota exploiting Wisconsin’s secondary, and penalties that cost the Badgers.

What on earth happened down the stretch of that game? Let’s turn to Wisconsin football Twitter for a quick Badgers therapy session:

The first ending wasn't painful enough...

Nope...

Former Badgers react:

Yes, this happened:

Well,

What a day...

Yup...

Tough ending...

Former Badgers react...

Basketball season!

We still have this:

Gophers keep it...

They have this year...

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire

Recommended Stories