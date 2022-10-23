Wisconsin football Twitter reacts to the Badgers rolling over Purdue

On Saturday afternoon at home, Wisconsin looked like the team many thought they would be entering the 2022 campaign.

The Badger defense made timely stops early and forced turnovers, Braelon Allen paced an effective running game, and Graham Mertz did his job and took care of the football.

When the dust settled, Wisconsin had themselves a 35-24 win that wasn’t as close as the final score showed.

The Badgers improved to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten, and Jim Leonhard improved to 2-1 as interim head coach.

What did Badger football Twitter and the rest of the college football community have to saw about Wisconsin’s win? Here is a look:

It got a little bit better tonight!

It’s been a rough season, but man I love Wisconsin football — Jared Berggren (@jberggren40) October 22, 2022

The opening drive script has been working

Wisconsin opening drives the last four games: Touchdown

Missed FG

Touchdown

Touchdown — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) October 22, 2022

The Badgers have dominated the Boilermakers in recent years

That’s your ballgame. I continue to fall for the possibility of Purdue beating Wisconsin ever just like Charlie Brown believes he can kick that football. I’ll remember this for next time. (I won’t.) https://t.co/xIGdXxkQNn — Hammer and Rails (@HammerAndRails) October 22, 2022

They might be back?

Wisconsin football right now pic.twitter.com/ZElsmlkDNl — Drake (@Drakeb4Degrassi) October 22, 2022

Correlation = Causation?

Purdue couldn’t Shake It Off, Shake It Off pic.twitter.com/GaKgORJs4Q — Badgerbuss (@badgerbuss) October 22, 2022

The defense made a number of timely plays

That was a lot of fun! I thought the defense really played well without Herbig. Jordan Turner really had a breakout game — Bill_Woj (@Slough_Creek) October 22, 2022

It works both ways...

Wisconsin #Badgers football is now 8-2 in the next game after a Taylor Swift album release. In all eight wins they've scored 30+ points. #MidnightsTaylorSwift #TaylorSwift #Midnights #analytics https://t.co/MEfu2nfqTQ — Badgers Ball Knower (@BadgersBallKnow) October 22, 2022

Can confirm

Reports of Wisconsin Football’s demise may have been greatly exaggerated — Jacob Bigelow (@JacobABigelow) October 22, 2022

The Badgers run Indiana

Have I ever mentioned how much I hate when Indiana college football teams play Wisconsin? — Derek Schultz (@Schultz975) October 22, 2022

Probably...

The Cubs will win another World Series before Purdue beats Wisconsin in football. — Robby Donoho III (@RobbyDonoho) October 22, 2022

It was a more mixed approach overall on first down

#Badgers got more run-heavy on first down in second half after building big lead, but final numbers solid. Mertz 5-7 for 81 yards on first down and UW ran 16 times for 54 yards on first down. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) October 23, 2022

The caption says it all

This is what it’s all about ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0rdQMgZzjD — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 22, 2022

Could be...

Postgame recap from Mike Heller, who filled in for Matt Lepay today:

What a day… personally and for @BadgerFootball with a 35-24 win over Purdue.

I called the game on the Badgers Radio Network. That’s a bucket list opportunity. #Wow

Now I’m heading to @RedandWhite331 to celebrate!!! pic.twitter.com/2LYjdwicO7 — Mike Heller (@HellerSports) October 22, 2022

That's how you enter a locker room!

pull up and you know it’s us, the bass jumpin’ pic.twitter.com/dZ5qQU527p — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 22, 2022

