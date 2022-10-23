Wisconsin football Twitter reacts to the Badgers rolling over Purdue

Asher Low
·3 min read

On Saturday afternoon at home, Wisconsin looked like the team many thought they would be entering the 2022 campaign.

The Badger defense made timely stops early and forced turnovers, Braelon Allen paced an effective running game, and Graham Mertz did his job and took care of the football.

When the dust settled, Wisconsin had themselves a 35-24 win that wasn’t as close as the final score showed.

The Badgers improved to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten, and Jim Leonhard improved to 2-1 as interim head coach.

What did Badger football Twitter and the rest of the college football community have to saw about Wisconsin’s win? Here is a look:

It got a little bit better tonight!

The opening drive script has been working

The Badgers have dominated the Boilermakers in recent years

They might be back?

Correlation = Causation?

The defense made a number of timely plays

It works both ways...

Can confirm

The Badgers run Indiana

Probably...

It was a more mixed approach overall on first down

The caption says it all

Could be...

Postgame recap from Mike Heller, who filled in for Matt Lepay today:

That's how you enter a locker room!

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire

Recommended Stories