Wisconsin Football transfer class ranked in top 10 by On3

As the Badgers head into their much anticipated 2023 football season, On3.com ranked their transfer class within their top 10 in the country. Paired with the addition of head coach Luke Fickell as well as other new staff members, On3 ranked their transfer portal haul as the 10th best in college football.

Wisconsin added 14 transfers from the portal this offseason, headlined by the likes of former four-star quarterback Tanner Mordecai (SMU) and four wide receivers including former four-star C.J. Williams (USC) and three-star Bryson Green (Oklahoma State).

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With Phil Longo and his “Air Raid” offense coming to Madison in 2023, Badger fans are especially excited to see some of the new offensive players in action this season.

According to On3’s transfer portal rankings, which takes into account transfers both in and out, Louisville has jumped Colorado for the best portal job in college football this offseason. 🔗: https://t.co/jJc8UD85q7 pic.twitter.com/iXiq8VWD5P — Matt McGavic (@Matt_McGavic) May 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire