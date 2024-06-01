Wisconsin football: Touted offensive lineman Logan Powell from Arizona commits for 2025 class

MADISON – And the first recruit to give Luke Fickell an oral commitment during a crucial month of visits for the Wisconsin football program is?

Touted offensive lineman Logan Powell.

Powell, from Phoenix, Arizona, announced his commitment on Saturday.

Powell, 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds recently trimmed his list of finalists to UW, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State and Tennessee.

He also held offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Oklahoma, Nebraska and others.

UW, hosting more than a dozen players this weekend, has 12 known commitments for the 2025 class.

Powell is the third offensive lineman in the class. He joins Michael Roeske of Wautoma and Cam Clark of Michigan.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin football: Logan Powell from Arizona commits for 2025 class