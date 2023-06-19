Wisconsin football in top five for a 2024 defensive lineman

After a few successful weeks on the recruiting trail, Wisconsin is again in the top schools for a 2024 prospect.

2024 defensive lineman Dominic Kirks is a three-star recruit who recently announced his top-five list. The Badgers made the cut, alongside Big Ten rivals Nebraska, Kentucky, Washington, and Pittsburgh.

Wisconsin only has one commit on the defensive line in 2024 as Hank Weber has committed to the Badgers.

Pittsburgh and Wisconsin were among the first schools to offer the Ohio native, and he recently took an official visit to Madison. Here is a look at his top five announcement as Kirks looks to pick his college home:

Attention coaches. I first want to thank you guys for believing in me as a young man and a football player, I want to announce that these are my top 5 schools, and I am sincerely blessed and thankful to be in this position. With that being said, WHERE IS HOME??! 👀 @jgpvisuals pic.twitter.com/kN1taJJ1Z5 — Dominic “DK” Kirks ✞ (@Domkirks) June 16, 2023

