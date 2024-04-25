Wisconsin football top 2025 offensive tackle target commits to Missouri

Wisconsin football top class of 2025 target Jack Lange committed to Missouri on Wednesday.

The Badgers were among the four-star tackle’s final six schools along with Nebraska, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Michigan.

Related: Wisconsin football 2024 spring transfer portal window tracker

Lange is 247Sports’ No. 116 player in the class of 2025, No. 11 offensive tackle and No. 1 recruit from his home state of Missouri.

The top tackle has an official visit to Wisconsin scheduled on May 31. That is in addition to one to Missouri on June 7, to Michigan on June 14 and to Nebraska on June 21. We will see if those visits stay as his recruiting process continues.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 21 in the nation with eight total commitments. The class has only one offensive tackle committed — three-star Michael Roeske.

BREAKING: Missouri continues recent recruiting momentum with four-star OT Jack Lange. Had a good offer list and summer officials planned, but shuts it down and will be a Tiger.https://t.co/pImDei9E9o pic.twitter.com/th4DtqMWzV — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) April 25, 2024

Lange was the second tackle with Wisconsin in his final schools to commit elsewhere on Wednesday, joining North Dakota native Jack Shaffer.

Luke Fickell and his staff are in need of a few recruiting splashes as they look to replicated an impressive class of 2024 recruiting effort.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire