Wisconsin football’s top 10 players entering 2022 per College Football News

Wisconsin enters 2022 with a mixed bag of new faces and experience. On defense, the Badgers will be lead by rising junior linebacker Nick Herbig, one of the most explosive backers in the conference since stepping foot on campus in 2020.

Offensively, Wisconsin turns towards its old reliable. The running game will headline that side of the football, as Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi form one of the best one-two tandems in the nation. Can Graham Mertz take a needed step forward to steady the ship when things go south on the ground or the Badgers find themselves in a hole? The answer to that question will determine Wisconsin’s potential in 2022.

College Football News recently ranked the top ten players on the 2022 Wisconsin Badgers. Headlined by two aforementioned names, here is a look at their rankings:

Graham Metz, QB - Jr.

Dec 30, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) warms up before facing the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Chez Mellusi, RB - Sr.

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) carries the football during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Tippmann, C - Jr.

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) looks for someone to block during the first quarter of their game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Logan Brown, OT - Jr.

Nov 27, 2010; Madison, WI, USA; The Wisconsin Badgers stand on the field during the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin defeated Northwestern 70-23. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Mullens, DE - Sr.

Dec 19, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Isaiah Mullens (99) dances between the third and fourth quarters in the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Beach, OG - Sr.

Sep 7, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tyler Beach (65) during the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Keeanu Benton, DT - Sr.

Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Keeanu Benton (95) reacts after the defense recovered a fumble near the goal line. Credit: Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jack Nelson, OT - So.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 30: Offensive linemen Tanor Bortolini #63, Jack Nelson #79 and Cormac Sampson #62 of the Wisconsin Badgers walk to the line of scrimmage during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Allegiant Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Badgers defeated the Sun Devils 20-13. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Nick Herbig, LB - Jr.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 30: Linebacker Nick Herbig #19 of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts from the sideline following a play against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on December 30, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Braelon Allen, RB - So.

Dec 30, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs up field against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire