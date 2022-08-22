Wisconsin football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups

Wisconsin football is historically loaded at a number of positions, most notably on the offensive line and at running back.

Who are the best Badgers to ever suit up in Madison? For this all-time team, we took into account their careers as Badgers before thinking about professional accolades.

Since this is Wisconsin football, we also added an extra running back and a fullback position. How could we not? Here is a look at Wisconsin’s all-time roster:

Check out our other College Wire all-time lineups: Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537868" ["key"]=> string(28) "capi_sync_syndication_toggle" ["value"]=> string(1) "0" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537871" ["key"]=> string(38) "capi_sync_syndication_toggle_mcclatchy" ["value"]=> string(1) "0" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537872" ["key"]=> string(35) "capi_sync_syndication_toggle_presto" ["value"]=> string(1) "0" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537869" ["key"]=> string(34) "capi_sync_syndication_toggle_yahoo" ["value"]=> string(1) "0" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537870" ["key"]=> string(42) "capi_sync_syndication_toggle_yahoo_novideo" ["value"]=> string(1) "0" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537877" ["key"]=> string(25) "lawrence_primary_category" ["value"]=> string(0) "" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537866" ["key"]=> string(24) "live-blog-posting-toggle" ["value"]=> string(1) "0" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537853" ["key"]=> string(18) "mt_seo_description" ["value"]=> string(131) "See which legends made the cut in our all-time Wisconsin Badgers football roster, starting with the offensive starters and backups." }

Story continues

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537852" ["key"]=> string(12) "mt_seo_title" ["value"]=> string(66) "Wisconsin football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537850" ["key"]=> string(26) "onesignal_meta_box_present" ["value"]=> string(1) "1" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537851" ["key"]=> string(27) "onesignal_send_notification" ["value"]=> string(0) "" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537865" ["key"]=> string(12) "smg_listicle" ["value"]=> array(11) { [0]=> array(5) { ["listicle_headline"]=> string(27) "Starting QB: Russell Wilson" ["listicle_content"]=> string(713) "[caption id="attachment_37034" align="alignnone" width="1653"]

Nov 19, 2011; Champaign, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Russell Wilson (16) under center against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bradley Leeb-USA TODAY Sports[/caption] It may have only been one season at Wisconsin, but what a season it was for Russell Wilson. The future NFL Hall of Famer set the single-season FBS record for passing efficiency and led the Badgers to a 2012 Rose Bowl victory." ["listicle_date_modified"]=> string(10) "1661151084" ["listicle_date_published"]=> string(10) "1660833614" ["listicle_id"]=> string(6) "583571" } [1]=> array(5) { ["listicle_headline"]=> string(25) "Backup QB: Darrell Bevell" ["listicle_content"]=> string(688) "[caption id="attachment_17325" align="alignnone" width="1000"]

Quarterback Darrell Bevell, tight end Michael Roan and the rest of the 1993 Wisconsin Badgers squad that beat UCLA in the Rose Bowl will be honored before UW's game against Nebraska on Oct. 6. 1994 Press Photo University Of Wisconsin[/caption] Darrell Bevell was the signal caller for Wisconsin's first ever Rose Bowl win as the Badgers got past UCLA in the 1994 matchup. He ended his Badger career as the all-time passing yards leader in school history." ["listicle_date_modified"]=> string(10) "1661151084" ["listicle_date_published"]=> string(10) "1660833614" ["listicle_id"]=> string(6) "583572" } [2]=> array(5) { ["listicle_headline"]=> string(13) "RB: Ron Dayne" ["listicle_content"]=> string(679) "[caption id="attachment_17022" align="alignnone" width="1000"]

Sep 25, 1999; Madison, WI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Wisconsin Badgers running back Ron Dayne (33) in action against Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium. Michigan defeated Wisconsin 21-16. USA TODAY Sports[/caption] There are too many legendary Wisconsin running backs to list, but Ron Dayne stands amongst those at the top. The two-time Rose Bowl MVP took home the Heisman Trophy in 1999. He ran for over 2,000 yards during two separate seasons as a Badger." ["listicle_date_modified"]=> string(10) "1661151084" ["listicle_date_published"]=> string(10) "1661151084" ["listicle_id"]=> string(6) "583573" } [3]=> array(5) { ["listicle_headline"]=> string(19) "RB: Jonathan Taylor" ["listicle_content"]=> string(657) "[caption id="attachment_16905" align="alignnone" width="1000"]

Oct 12, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports[/caption] Taylor's three years in Madison marked an incredible run. The New Jersey native ran for over 6,000 yards in the trio of seasons, while taking home the Doak Walker Award twice." ["listicle_date_modified"]=> string(10) "1661151084" ["listicle_date_published"]=> string(10) "1661151084" ["listicle_id"]=> string(6) "583574" } [4]=> array(5) { ["listicle_headline"]=> string(17) "RB: Melvin Gordon" ["listicle_content"]=> string(691) "[caption id="attachment_43345" align="alignnone" width="1000"]

Sep 14, 2013; Tempe, AZ, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Melvin Gordon (25) carries the ball as Arizona State Sun Devils players defend during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports[/caption] Three running backs? Let us break the rules for RBU. Mr. 408 has to make the list. The Doak Walker Award winner's 2014 season was one of the best in college football history. Gordon ran for 2,587 yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior." ["listicle_date_modified"]=> string(10) "1661151084" ["listicle_date_published"]=> string(10) "1661151084" ["listicle_id"]=> string(6) "583575" } [5]=> array(5) { ["listicle_headline"]=> string(15) "FB: Alan Ameche" ["listicle_content"]=> string(589) "[caption id="attachment_58498" align="alignnone" width="2282"]

Alan Ameche, former University of Wisconsin running great, shown in his Baltimore Colts uniform in 1955.[/caption] Yes, we can't seem to leave the backfield. There are too many Badger legends. Wisconsin's first Heisman Trophy winner had to be on the team. "The Iron Horse" was the first in what became a long line of Badger rushing greats." ["listicle_date_modified"]=> string(10) "1661151084" ["listicle_date_published"]=> string(10) "1661151084" ["listicle_id"]=> string(6) "583576" } [6]=> array(5) { ["listicle_headline"]=> string(14) "WR1: Lee Evans" ["listicle_content"]=> string(490) "[caption id="attachment_14807" align="alignnone" width="1000"]

Lee Evans Wisconsin

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images[/caption] Wisconsin's all-time leader in receiving yards leads the way here. Evans was a two-time First-Team All-Big Ten performer and capped off his Badger career with an incredible 2003 season." ["listicle_date_modified"]=> string(10) "1661151084" ["listicle_date_published"]=> string(10) "1661151084" ["listicle_id"]=> string(6) "583577" } [7]=> array(5) { ["listicle_headline"]=> string(21) "WR2: Jared Abbrederis" ["listicle_content"]=> string(772) "[caption id="attachment_25597" align="alignnone" width="1000"]

Nov 13, 2010; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Jared Abbrederis (4) rushes with the football after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin defeated Indiana 83-20. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports[/caption] Abbrederis is yet another example of a Wisconsin walk-on who turned into a star. He didn't play wide receiver in high school, yet found his true position as a Badger and never looked back. He was a two-time First-Team All-Big Ten performer at Wisconsin." ["listicle_date_modified"]=> string(10) "1661151084" ["listicle_date_published"]=> string(10) "1661151084" ["listicle_id"]=> string(6) "583578" } [8]=> array(5) { ["listicle_headline"]=> string(26) "Starting TE: Travis Beckum" ["listicle_content"]=> string(846) "[caption id="attachment_26175" align="alignnone" width="1000"]

Nov 17, 2007; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA: Wisconsin Badgers tight end (9) Travis Beckum leaps into the end zone for a touchdown as Minnesota Gophers safety (27) Kyle Theret tries to stop him in the fourth quarter at the Metrodome. Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn USA TODAY Sports[/caption] It feels right that Wisconsin's starting tight end changed positions during his time in Madison. The Badgers have a history of moving people around at this position and Beckum is one of the best success stories. The 2007 First-Team All-Big Ten performer started college as a linebacker but quickly found his way as a tight end." ["listicle_date_modified"]=> string(10) "1661151084" ["listicle_date_published"]=> string(10) "1661151084" ["listicle_id"]=> string(6) "583579" } [9]=> array(5) { ["listicle_headline"]=> string(26) "Backup TE: Lance Kendricks" ["listicle_content"]=> string(704) "[caption id="attachment_21825" align="alignnone" width="1000"]

Jan 1, 2011; Pasadena, CA, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) runs away from TCU Horned Frogs safety Tejay Johnson (3) during the 2011 Rose Bowl. The TCU Horned Frogs won 21-19. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports[/caption] There are many routes you could go here, but Kendricks was able to produce a pair of solid seasons after Beckum departed for the NFL. A standout as a blocker and a receiving threat, he had over 600 yards and five touchdowns as a senior." ["listicle_date_modified"]=> string(10) "1661151084" ["listicle_date_published"]=> string(10) "1661151084" ["listicle_id"]=> string(6) "583580" } [10]=> array(5) { ["listicle_headline"]=> string(15) "C: Mike Webster" ["listicle_content"]=> string(237) "https://twitter.com/dvesean/status/1441484384671080450 An NFL legend, Webster was one of the best centers in college football history. A four-time Super Bowl champion, he is one of the all-time greatest centers to ever play the sport." ["listicle_date_modified"]=> string(10) "1661151084" ["listicle_date_published"]=> string(10) "1661151084" ["listicle_id"]=> string(6) "583581" } } }

Trace:

Starting QB: Russell Wilson

Nov 19, 2011; Champaign, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Russell Wilson (16) under center against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bradley Leeb-USA TODAY Sports

It may have only been one season at Wisconsin, but what a season it was for Russell Wilson. The future NFL Hall of Famer set the single-season FBS record for passing efficiency and led the Badgers to a 2012 Rose Bowl victory.

Backup QB: Darrell Bevell

Quarterback Darrell Bevell, tight end Michael Roan and the rest of the 1993 Wisconsin Badgers squad that beat UCLA in the Rose Bowl will be honored before UW’s game against Nebraska on Oct. 6. 1994 Press Photo University Of Wisconsin

Darrell Bevell was the signal caller for Wisconsin’s first ever Rose Bowl win as the Badgers got past UCLA in the 1994 matchup. He ended his Badger career as the all-time passing yards leader in school history.

RB: Ron Dayne

Sep 25, 1999; Madison, WI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Wisconsin Badgers running back Ron Dayne (33) in action against Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium. Michigan defeated Wisconsin 21-16. USA TODAY Sports

There are too many legendary Wisconsin running backs to list, but Ron Dayne stands amongst those at the top. The two-time Rose Bowl MVP took home the Heisman Trophy in 1999. He ran for over 2,000 yards during two separate seasons as a Badger.

RB: Jonathan Taylor

Oct 12, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor’s three years in Madison marked an incredible run. The New Jersey native ran for over 6,000 yards in the trio of seasons, while taking home the Doak Walker Award twice.

RB: Melvin Gordon

Sep 14, 2013; Tempe, AZ, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Melvin Gordon (25) carries the ball as Arizona State Sun Devils players defend during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Three running backs? Let us break the rules for RBU. Mr. 408 has to make the list. The Doak Walker Award winner’s 2014 season was one of the best in college football history. Gordon ran for 2,587 yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior.

FB: Alan Ameche

Alan Ameche, former University of Wisconsin running great, shown in his Baltimore Colts uniform in 1955.

Yes, we can’t seem to leave the backfield. There are too many Badger legends. Wisconsin’s first Heisman Trophy winner had to be on the team. “The Iron Horse” was the first in what became a long line of Badger rushing greats.

WR1: Lee Evans

Lee Evans Wisconsin

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

Wisconsin’s all-time leader in receiving yards leads the way here. Evans was a two-time First-Team All-Big Ten performer and capped off his Badger career with an incredible 2003 season.

WR2: Jared Abbrederis

Nov 13, 2010; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Jared Abbrederis (4) rushes with the football after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin defeated Indiana 83-20. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Abbrederis is yet another example of a Wisconsin walk-on who turned into a star. He didn’t play wide receiver in high school, yet found his true position as a Badger and never looked back. He was a two-time First-Team All-Big Ten performer at Wisconsin.

Starting TE: Travis Beckum

Nov 17, 2007; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA: Wisconsin Badgers tight end (9) Travis Beckum leaps into the end zone for a touchdown as Minnesota Gophers safety (27) Kyle Theret tries to stop him in the fourth quarter at the Metrodome. Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn USA TODAY Sports

It feels right that Wisconsin’s starting tight end changed positions during his time in Madison. The Badgers have a history of moving people around at this position and Beckum is one of the best success stories. The 2007 First-Team All-Big Ten performer started college as a linebacker but quickly found his way as a tight end.

Backup TE: Lance Kendricks

Jan 1, 2011; Pasadena, CA, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) runs away from TCU Horned Frogs safety Tejay Johnson (3) during the 2011 Rose Bowl. The TCU Horned Frogs won 21-19. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

There are many routes you could go here, but Kendricks was able to produce a pair of solid seasons after Beckum departed for the NFL. A standout as a blocker and a receiving threat, he had over 600 yards and five touchdowns as a senior.

C: Mike Webster

Remembering Pittsburgh Steeler Legend "Iron Mike" Webster on Sept 24th. 19 yrs ago 2002, The 4X Super Bowl Champ,

NFL Pro Football HOF,

9X Pro Bowl,

7X All Pro sadly d. at 50. Mike was the 1st NFL player ever to be diagnosed (post mortem) w/CTE, brain trauma. Protecting #12. pic.twitter.com/P6xtaRoyTB — Sean Mcdowell (@dvesean) September 24, 2021

An NFL legend, Webster was one of the best centers in college football history. A four-time Super Bowl champion, he is one of the all-time greatest centers to ever play the sport.

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537864" ["key"]=> string(20) "smg_listicle_options" ["value"]=> array(3) { ["display_item_number"]=> int(0) ["display_item_number_desc"]=> int(0) ["show_ads_between_listicle_items"]=> string(1) "1" } }

Trace:

1

1

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537874" ["key"]=> string(19) "usat_canonical_link" ["value"]=> string(0) "" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537863" ["key"]=> string(28) "usat_hreflang_hreflang_links" ["value"]=> array(0) { } }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537862" ["key"]=> string(18) "usat_hreflang_lang" ["value"]=> string(0) "" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537867" ["key"]=> string(25) "wasabi_option-img-caption" ["value"]=> string(0) "" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537848" ["key"]=> string(10) "_edit_last" ["value"]=> string(8) "23700127" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537847" ["key"]=> string(10) "_edit_lock" ["value"]=> string(19) "1661191998:23700127" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537858" ["key"]=> string(25) "_format_sponsored_by_text" ["value"]=> string(12) "Paid for by:" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537860" ["key"]=> string(30) "_format_sponsored_content_dial" ["value"]=> string(0) "" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537855" ["key"]=> string(22) "_format_sponsored_link" ["value"]=> string(0) "" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537856" ["key"]=> string(22) "_format_sponsored_logo" ["value"]=> NULL }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537861" ["key"]=> string(28) "_format_sponsored_move_below" ["value"]=> string(1) "0" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537854" ["key"]=> string(22) "_format_sponsored_name" ["value"]=> string(0) "" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537859" ["key"]=> string(25) "_format_sponsored_noindex" ["value"]=> string(1) "1" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537857" ["key"]=> string(25) "_format_sponsored_tracker" ["value"]=> string(0) "" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537849" ["key"]=> string(19) "_format_video_embed" ["value"]=> string(0) "" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537846" ["key"]=> string(25) "_last_editor_used_jetpack" ["value"]=> string(14) "classic-editor" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537875" ["key"]=> string(32) "_lawrence_general_short_headline" ["value"]=> string(0) "" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537873" ["key"]=> string(26) "_lawrence_hide_on_homepage" ["value"]=> string(1) "0" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537876" ["key"]=> string(24) "_lawrence_show_jw_player" ["value"]=> string(1) "1" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "539434" ["key"]=> string(40) "_oembed_20ce812622615f21f3ff11dd94ed1cbc" ["value"]=> string(707) "

Remembering Pittsburgh Steeler Legend "Iron Mike" Webster on Sept 24th. 19 yrs ago 2002,



The 4X Super Bowl Champ,

NFL Pro Football HOF,

9X Pro Bowl,

7X All Pro



sadly d. at 50. Mike was the 1st NFL player ever to be diagnosed (post mortem) w/CTE, brain trauma. Protecting #12. pic.twitter.com/P6xtaRoyTB — Sean Mcdowell (@dvesean) September 24, 2021

" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "539437" ["key"]=> string(40) "_oembed_9a36e7f5a08f631726584def46d74792" ["value"]=> string(707) "

Remembering Pittsburgh Steeler Legend "Iron Mike" Webster on Sept 24th. 19 yrs ago 2002,



The 4X Super Bowl Champ,

NFL Pro Football HOF,

9X Pro Bowl,

7X All Pro



sadly d. at 50. Mike was the 1st NFL player ever to be diagnosed (post mortem) w/CTE, brain trauma. Protecting #12. pic.twitter.com/P6xtaRoyTB — Sean Mcdowell (@dvesean) September 24, 2021

" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "539439" ["key"]=> string(40) "_oembed_c8638bb2ad03e803b9120f00a55cf016" ["value"]=> string(707) "

Remembering Pittsburgh Steeler Legend "Iron Mike" Webster on Sept 24th. 19 yrs ago 2002,



The 4X Super Bowl Champ,

NFL Pro Football HOF,

9X Pro Bowl,

7X All Pro



sadly d. at 50. Mike was the 1st NFL player ever to be diagnosed (post mortem) w/CTE, brain trauma. Protecting #12. pic.twitter.com/P6xtaRoyTB — Sean Mcdowell (@dvesean) September 24, 2021

" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "539435" ["key"]=> string(45) "_oembed_time_20ce812622615f21f3ff11dd94ed1cbc" ["value"]=> string(10) "1661150631" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "539438" ["key"]=> string(45) "_oembed_time_9a36e7f5a08f631726584def46d74792" ["value"]=> string(10) "1661151088" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "539440" ["key"]=> string(45) "_oembed_time_c8638bb2ad03e803b9120f00a55cf016" ["value"]=> string(10) "1661177375" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "539436" ["key"]=> string(23) "_publicize_twitter_user" ["value"]=> string(15) "@thebadgerswire" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "539431" ["key"]=> string(13) "_thumbnail_id" ["value"]=> string(5) "58435" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537878" ["key"]=> string(25) "_usat_ad_refresh_disabled" ["value"]=> string(1) "0" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "539458" ["key"]=> string(13) "_usat_capi_id" ["value"]=> string(7) "5835717" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "539456" ["key"]=> string(23) "_usat_capi_sync_success" ["value"]=> string(1) "1" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "539459" ["key"]=> string(34) "_usat_capi_sync_success_production" ["value"]=> string(1) "1" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "539457" ["key"]=> string(32) "_usat_capi_sync_success_warnings" ["value"]=> string(0) "" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "539460" ["key"]=> string(43) "_usat_capi_sync_success_warnings_production" ["value"]=> string(0) "" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "537879" ["key"]=> string(29) "_usat_hide_newsletter_in_post" ["value"]=> string(1) "0" }

Trace:

array(3) { ["id"]=> string(6) "539461" ["key"]=> string(14) "_wpas_done_all" ["value"]=> string(1) "1" }

Trace:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire