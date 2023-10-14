What is the Wisconsin football team's quarterback depth chart after Tanner Mordecai's injury?

During the offseason the Wisconsin football team added several quarterbacks to its depth chart, from young players like Braedyn Locke and Nick Evers to a player with a lot of experience in Tanner Mordecai.

Mordecai became the starter but now the depth will be put to the test after he suffered a hand injury during Saturday's game against Iowa.

Locke took over for Mordecai and finished the game, but the offense like it did early in the game struggled and the Badgers lost their first Big Ten game, 15-6. Who are the rest of Wisconsin's quarterbacks?

Here's a look at Wisconsin's quarterback depth chart.

Braedyn Locke

He's a redshirt freshman who transferred to Wisconsin after spending last season at Mississippi State.

Locke did not play a snap for the Bulldogs.

He was highly rated coming out of Rockwall High School in Texas. He set a Class 6A passing record with 128 career touchdowns and is second in state history with 11,182 yards.

Burkett, a redshirt freshman, is in his second year with the program.

He came to Wisconsin as a heralded quarterback from Franklin High School. He led the Sabers to the Division 1 state championship his senior season and then enrolled early in spring 2022. Burkett was coming off a season in which he completed 71% of his passes and had a 36:4 touchdown to interception ratio for the undefeated Sabers.

He was the Associated Press and Gatorade state player of the year.

Nick Evers

Like Locke, Evers joined the Wisconsin program after spending one year at another Power 5

Evers, a redshirt freshman, was at Oklahoma in 2022 but only played one game for the Sooners, completing just one pass.

He was also a top prospect coming out of high school. The former four-star recruit was a dual threat at Flower Mound High School in Texas, completing over 3,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing his senior year.

Cole LaCrue

LaCrue is a true freshman from Broomfield, Colorado.

He passed for over 6,000 yards and 57 touchdowns over three seasons at Broomfield. He also has dual threat ability, as he threw for 26 touchdown passes to go with 20 rushing TDs his senior year.

LaCrue led his team to a state title his senior year.

