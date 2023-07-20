Wisconsin football team is opening camp at UW-Platteville for a week. Why Luke Fickell says it's important.

MADISON – During his six seasons at Cincinnati, Luke Fickell didn’t hesitate to force his players into uncomfortable environments – before the season began.

That included holding the bulk of preseason camp away from campus, in rural West Harrison, Indiana.

The football facilities were adequate. The housing – for coaches and players – wasn’t nearly as comfortable as what all parties had in Cincinnati, however.

“They don’t always recognize the value of being in uncomfortable positions and situations,” Fickell, preparing for his first camp at Wisconsin, explained. “After doing it and having success, they really recognized the fruits of the labor. They thought: ‘OK, this is something we might not like to do, but this is something we need to do.'

“It is a hell of a lot easier to sell something when there is success with it. So, it became a rite of passage. The young guys lived in barracks. The older guys lived in a lodge-type of place.”

Wisconsin football opening camp in Platteville for a week

Fickell’s first camp at UW is set to open Aug. 2 at UW-Platteville. The players and coaches will call the Platteville campus home for the first six days before returning to Madison for the remainder of camp.

“I just think when you are away,” Fickell said, “I think there is a unique difference to how important football is.”

Why just one week at UW-Platteville? Because the Pioneers need to use the facilities to begin preparing for their season opener Aug. 31 at Lakeland.

“I would have done it definitely longer if we could,” Fickell said.

The Chicago Bears held their preseason camps at UW-Platteville from 1984-2002. The facilities have since been upgraded. The Pioneer Fitness Center in Williams Fieldhouse, which is near the football field, was expanded in 2019.

Luke Fickell wants this to be a 'unique' experience for his football team

Fickell joked that he isn’t worried about the quality of the facilities or the sleeping arrangements.

“We’re going to have time for lots of football,” he said. “When you are secluded in a place where there’s not a lot of other things, you get some unique time for football.

“We can do some unique bonding, guys hanging out in different capacities. They don’t go back to their own places.

“I think there are a lot of things that are built into that time. I think being away is harder. It is challenging. But like I tell them, it’s going to be challenging for me, too. I’ve got a really nice bed at home, you know?”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin football to call UW-Platteville home for Week 1 of camp