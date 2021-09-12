Wisconsin football stays put in latest AFCA Coaches Poll

Wade Flavion
·1 min read
Even after a dominant victory against MAC opponent, Eastern Michigan, Wisconsin football has stayed put at No. 17 in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA Today.

Although there were still some miscues on offense, the Badgers offensive line looked dominant allowing the running back trio to gash Eastern Michigan for huge chunks of yardage and three touchdowns. Besides the running game, Mertz had an efficient showing going 14-17 for 141 yards. The Badgers are looking much improved ahead of their bye week and matchup at Soldier Field in Chicago with Notre Dame.

Ohio State was the only Big Ten team to fall in this weeks’ poll eight spots to No. 11 after their upset loss to Oregon, while Iowa moved up five spots to No. 7 after their victory over Iowa State. Michigan moved from unranked up to No. 25, while Penn State moved up one spot to No. 12.

The top 10 for this week includes Alabama(1), Georgia(2), Oklahoma(3), Oregon(4), Texas A&M(5), Clemson(6), Iowa(7), Cincinnati(8), Florida(9) and Notre Dame(10).

Wisconsin will have a bye week this week but will be playing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Soldier Field on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 11:00 a.m CST.

NEXT… The complete AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25

AFCA College Football Top 25

  1. Alabama

  2. Georgia

  3. Oklahoma

  4. Oregon

  5. Texas A&M

  6. Clemson

  7. Iowa

  8. Cincinnati

  9. Florida

  10. Notre Dame

  11. Ohio State

  12. Penn State

  13. UCLA

  14. Iowa State

  15. Virginia Tech

  16. Mississippi

  17. Wisconsin

  18. Coastal Carolina

  19. North Carolina

  20. Auburn

  21. Arizona State

  22. Oklahoma State

  23. Brigham Young

  24. Arkansas

  25. Michigan

