Wisconsin football stays put in latest AFCA Coaches Poll

Even after a dominant victory against MAC opponent, Eastern Michigan, Wisconsin football has stayed put at No. 17 in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA Today.

Although there were still some miscues on offense, the Badgers offensive line looked dominant allowing the running back trio to gash Eastern Michigan for huge chunks of yardage and three touchdowns. Besides the running game, Mertz had an efficient showing going 14-17 for 141 yards. The Badgers are looking much improved ahead of their bye week and matchup at Soldier Field in Chicago with Notre Dame.

Ohio State was the only Big Ten team to fall in this weeks’ poll eight spots to No. 11 after their upset loss to Oregon, while Iowa moved up five spots to No. 7 after their victory over Iowa State. Michigan moved from unranked up to No. 25, while Penn State moved up one spot to No. 12.

Oregon, Iowa surge as Ohio State, Iowa State tumble in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll https://t.co/Ga8j53K2Or via @usatodaysports — Eddie Timanus (@EddieTimanus) September 12, 2021

The top 10 for this week includes Alabama(1), Georgia(2), Oklahoma(3), Oregon(4), Texas A&M(5), Clemson(6), Iowa(7), Cincinnati(8), Florida(9) and Notre Dame(10).

Wisconsin will have a bye week this week but will be playing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Soldier Field on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 11:00 a.m CST.

