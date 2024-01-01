Wisconsin football social media reacts to a 35-31 loss to LSU in ReliaQuest Bowl

Despite the Air Raid offense showing up in Florida, Wisconsin fell after a late LSU surge to drop the ReliaQuest Bowl 35-31.

Tanner Mordecai had brilliant moments in his final collegiate game, finishing the day with 378 yards and a trio of touchdowns, two of which were thrown to slot receiver Will Pauling.

Wisconsin led 28-14 in the third quarter after a Jackson Acker 33-yard scamper for a touchdown, but LSU would put together three touchdown drives over the final quarter and a half to steal one late in Florida. Here is how Wisconsin football social media reacted to the loss that ended theundefined season:

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell had high praise for his quarterback:

Some STRONG emotion from Luke Fickell when talking about Tanner Mordecai after the game You can see just how much he believes in the #Badgers QB@WKOW | 🎥: @Karley_Marotta | @t_mordecai pic.twitter.com/nhJQ1wdiJq — Luke Gamble (@LukeGambleTV) January 1, 2024

Former Wisconsin writer Mike Lucas weighs in:

Too bad Tanner Mordecai doesn't have 7th year of eligibility. Would love to see him in Phil Longo's offense one more season. He was terrific. Threw the ball with Scott Tolzien anticipation/confidence. Only Ron Vander Kelen has ever thrown for more bowl yards at UW (also in loss). — Mike Lucas (@LucasAtLarge) January 1, 2024

They got to Jump Around in Florida:

Will Pauling was one of the bright spots:

Explosion from Wisconsin WR Will Pauling pic.twitter.com/eknOzQYG5Z — IKE Badgers Podcast (@IKE_Badgers) January 1, 2024

Looked like it on Monday:

Bryson Green and Will Pauling pic.twitter.com/TyYPaSo3jx — Andrew. (@LatiNo_Chill) January 1, 2024

Nussmeier was at his best when he needed to be:

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier Vs Wisconsin: 🐯 31/45

🐯 395 YDS

🐯 3 TDs | 1 INT

🐯 98 Yard GW Drive pic.twitter.com/4oNa1LVf95 — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 1, 2024

The Air Raid worked early:

BIG TEN SPEED. Wisconsin is currently dogwalking LSU👀 pic.twitter.com/DW8l7Qh3Nr — College Football Report (@CFBRep) January 1, 2024

Wisconsin's three-game Bowl winning streak is snapped...

LSU snaps Wisconsin's three-game bowl winning streak. pic.twitter.com/ereEWLkm4v — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) January 1, 2024

Felt that way for most of the day...

Tanner Mordecai with a healthy hand pic.twitter.com/MsALdflG0H — Evil Luke Fickell (@EvilCoachFick) January 1, 2024

The Badgers finish a disappointing 7-6 on the year

Luke Fickell finishes his first season at Wisconsin with a 7-6 record. The future will be interesting for the Badgers. pic.twitter.com/epMWs8ogjq — IKE Badgers Podcast (@IKE_Badgers) January 1, 2024

There were a few times where Wisconsin went conservative on fourth down

Luke Fickell goes the conservative approach, despite analytics favoring a go-for-it, and it hurts the #Badgers. Nathanial Vakos badly missed the 52-yard FG and Wisconsin cannot get points out of the drive. 14-7 UW. — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 1, 2024

