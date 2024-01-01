Advertisement

Wisconsin football social media reacts to a 35-31 loss to LSU in ReliaQuest Bowl

Despite the Air Raid offense showing up in Florida, Wisconsin fell after a late LSU surge to drop the ReliaQuest Bowl 35-31.

Tanner Mordecai had brilliant moments in his final collegiate game, finishing the day with 378 yards and a trio of touchdowns, two of which were thrown to slot receiver Will Pauling.

Wisconsin led 28-14 in the third quarter after a Jackson Acker 33-yard scamper for a touchdown, but LSU would put together three touchdown drives over the final quarter and a half to steal one late in Florida. Here is how Wisconsin football social media reacted to the loss that ended theundefined season:

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell had high praise for his quarterback:

Former Wisconsin writer Mike Lucas weighs in:

They got to Jump Around in Florida:

Will Pauling was one of the bright spots:

Looked like it on Monday:

Nussmeier was at his best when he needed to be:

The Air Raid worked early:

Wisconsin's three-game Bowl winning streak is snapped...

Felt that way for most of the day...

The Badgers finish a disappointing 7-6 on the year

There were a few times where Wisconsin went conservative on fourth down

