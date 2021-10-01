Wisconsin football: Snap count breakdowns that need to change on Saturday

The Wisconsin offense has struggled mightily through the team’s first three games this season. The unit put up 10 points against Penn State thanks to historic red zone woes and scored only 13 against Notre Dame while the Fighting Irish defense returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

Production just hasn’t been there across the board. Graham Mertz has struggled to find open receivers and take care of the football, the offensive line is yet to find an effective five-man group and the running game still leaves a bit to be desired.

So entering this weekend’s crucial matchup with No. 14 Michigan, what will Paul Chryst and his staff need to change about their attack? Let’s start with the snap count breakdown from last weekend’s game because there were some real head-scratchers.

BallySports’ Dave Heller tweeted out those snap count dispersions earlier in the week. Here are those numbers and what Chryst will need to change on Saturday:

Wide Receiver: Only 24 snaps for Chimere Dike?

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) runs in for a touchdown against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Clarence Lewis (6) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Here is Wisconsin’s snap count breakdown on Saturday at the wide receiver position:

#Badgers snap counts vs. Notre Dame (via PFF): WRs

Davis55

Dunn42

Pryor37

Dike24

Chandler2

Abbott1 — Dave Heller (@dave_heller) September 27, 2021

There’s a number that sticks out from that group……Jack Dunn saw the field more than Kendric Pryor and Chimere Dike on Saturday.

According to ZoneMadison Sports Director Zach Heilprin, part of the reason could be Dike getting his ankle rolled up on against Eastern Michigan.

This makes it make more sense:https://t.co/c1ehTf2Bwx — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) October 1, 2021

But regardless, Dike has been a surprising non-factor through Wisconsin’s first three games. He’s caught only 4 passes for 39 yards and hasn’t seen the field as much as he should given his talent and last year’s production.

There just simply should not be red zone sets that do not feature two of Pryor/Davis/Dike—something we’ve seen several times against Penn State and Notre Dame. I know Graham Mertz missed numerous important throws to the unit, but we did see the top trio get open regularly against the Notre Dame defense.

Pryor and Davis need to finish Saturday No. 1 and No. 2 in offensive snaps at the position with Dike not far behind.

Paul Chryst should be doing whatever he can to get Mertz comfortable and confident. Step No. 1 should be making sure Dike and Pryor don’t finish No. 3 and No. 4 on the snap count chart on Saturday.

Running Back: More Jalen Berger

Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Jalen Berger (8) rushes with the football during the first quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday was the first time Jalen Berger finished a game in which he played with a carry count other than 15. He only touched the ball twice (once rushing, once passing) for 16 total yards.

Here is the snap breakdown from Saturday’s game:

RBs

Mellusi46

Guerendo 14

Berger11 — Dave Heller (@dave_heller) September 27, 2021

Jalen Berger has looked quite good every time he’s touched the ball this year, so it’s confusing see him fall that far behind Chez Mellusi in snaps.

Yes, Mellusi has impressed.

But Berger didn’t play Week 1, carried the ball 15 times in Week 2 then didn’t even get a chance against Notre Dame? It’s puzzling, to say the least.

Either Berger and Mellusi should finish Saturday with close to the same number of carries and snaps, or Berger should be the clear No. 2 behind Mellusi. 11 total snaps in a game for Berger is not a recipe for success for this struggling offense.

Offensive line: Can we find a 5-man group that works?

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; The Wisconsin Badgers line up for a play during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Look at how Joe Rudolph’s offensive line broke down on Saturday:

C

Tippmann 38

Lyles35 OG

Seltzner38

Nelson38

Sampson38

Furtney35 OT

Bruss76

Beach58

Brown15 — Dave Heller (@dave_heller) September 27, 2021

For a group that is struggling to open space in the run game, move defenders off the ball and help the offense move down the field that is a concerning breakdown.

Two guys are getting the same playing time at center, two at left guard, two at right guard and two at left tackle. Yes, the unit hasn’t lived up to expectations. But that much rotation is not how the team finds continuity and success along the line.

