Wisconsin football single-game tickets are now on sale

It’s time for a new era to begin in Madison, Wisconsin. Single-game tickets for the 2023 season and the first campaign of the Luke Fickell era are now on sale.

Wisconsin fans can head to UWBadgers.com to get their single-game seats. Who is on the schedule for the Badgers? Wisconsin will take on Buffalo, Georgia Southern, Rutgers, Iowa, Ohio State, Northwestern, and Nebraska in the comfort of Camp Randall Stadium this season.

The Badgers open play against Buffalo at Camp Randall on September 2 with kickoff scheduled for 12:30 PM.

Wisconsin also highlighted new pictures from their recent photo shoot as they get fans excited for a new era of Badger football:

Single game tickets are on sale NOW 👇 🎟️| https://t.co/DHwL7vnM6S Get 'em before they're gone!

Games vs Ohio State + Iowa are going fast 👀 pic.twitter.com/PgZDJN3C85 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) June 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire