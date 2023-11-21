Wisconsin football set to meet Pittsburgh in Ireland in 2027

MADISON -- Wisconsin football is going international for the second time in program history.

UW officials announced Tuesday that the Badgers will open the 2027 season in Dublin, Ireland, against Pittsburgh.

The "Aer Lingus College Football Classic" is to take place at Aviva Stadium. The contest will be a home game for Pitt and part of a two-game agreement. Pitt is scheduled to visit UW in 2026. "It's exciting for our student-athletes, their families and our fans who will be able to have such a unique experience," UW athletic director Chris McIntosh said. "We talk all the time about the opportunities available to the student-athletes at Wisconsin and this is another example. Visiting another country and playing a quality opponent will be memorable for all involved and we are looking forward to it."

UW's only other football game outside the U.S. came in 1993 when the Badgers clinched a berth in the Rose Bowl with a 41-20 victory over Michigan State in Tokyo. Georgia Tech and Florida State are scheduled to meet in Dublin to kick off the 2024 season in the third game of the annual Aer Lingus College Football Classic series. Information regarding travel and hospitality ticket packages will be available at a later date.

The Wisconsin Badgers will play outside the U.S. for second time when they face Pittsburgh in Ireland in 2027.

More: Which bowl game will Wisconsin play? Many experts zero in on one in particular

More: Luke Fickell's in-game decisions reveal a coach who is flexible and will trust his gut

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin-Pittsburgh Ireland 2027 Aer Lingus College Football Classic