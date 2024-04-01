Wisconsin football sees another defender for 2025 class choose to decommit

MADISON – Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell and his staff have lost another recruit for the Badgers' 2025 class.

Cody Haddad, a safety/wide receiver from St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, has decommitted.

Haddad gave UW an oral commitment in January but recently visited Ohio State.

He holds offers from the Buckeyes, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue and several other schools.

Haddad's decision comes just four days after Middleton defensive lineman Torin Pettaway decommitted from UW and committed to Minnesota.

UW's 2025 class now has seven known commitments.

