Wisconsin football secures unofficial visit with 2026 five-star tight end

Five-star class of 2026 tight end Brock Harris announced his plans to unofficially visit the Wisconsin Badgers this summer, according to his post on X.

Alongside Wisconsin, Harris will unofficially venture to a cohort of the most prestigious programs in the nation. The list includes Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oregon.

The program offered the five-star recruit in June 2023. At 6-foot-6, 235 pounds, the rising junior representing Pine View High School in St. George, Utah.

247Sports’ Harris ranked as the No. 22 player in the class of 2026, No. 3 tight end and No. 1 recruit from his home state of Utah.

The rising junior has received a staggering 34 Division 1 offers to this point, including from Ohio State, Alabama, Texas, LSU, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, USC, Penn State, Michigan, Florida State, Oregon, Georgia and Washington.

In just 10 games as a sophomore, Harris caught 55 passes and reached the end zone eight times. He also performed well at 2023’s Under Armour Camp Series stop in Salt Lake City and even received a bid to the 2026 All-American Bowl.

Harris unofficially visited Texas A&M, Utah, Alabama and Washington in 2023. He has yet to schedule an official visit, per 247Sports.

247Sports has yet to release a crystal ball prediction, but On3’s recruiting prediction machine has USC and Oregon as the most likely landing spots at this early stage in the cycle.

Wisconsin’s current tight end room consists of Tucker Ashcraft, Riley Nowakowski, Jackson McGowan, Robert Booker and Grant Stec. Luke Fickell is still working to revamp the room now entering year two at the helm.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire