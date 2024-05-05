Wisconsin football secures official visit for 2025 DL target

Wisconsin top class of 2025 target DL Jayquan Stubbs will officially visit the program from June 14-16.

Stubbs is 247Sports’ No. 59 defensive lineman in the class of 2025 and No. 41 recruit from his home state of Ohio. The Cleveland Heights, Ohio native is a junior in high school, so he has two years before making the jump to the collegiate level.

Wisconsin extended an offer to the three-star recruit on March 4, 2024. In total, the 6-foot-6, 249-pounder has received 13 offers. The most notable include Purdue, Minnesota, Rutgers, Illinois, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Stubbs has only scheduled official visits with Purdue, Minnesota and Wisconsin thus far.

247Sports’ national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu projects Stubbs as a Power-4 starter and compares him to Minnesota Vikings’ defensive end Esezi Otomewo.

Got official visit set up for Wisconsin I’m excited can’t wait to get down there June 14th till the 16th!! @CoachWhit_UW @MacStephens pic.twitter.com/mmpWe0D10J — Jayquan Stubbs (@StubbsJayquan) May 4, 2024

With experience as a talented multi-sport athlete, Stubbs could provide Mike Tressel’s unit with versatility up front. Stubbs has been playing varsity basketball since his freshman year at Cleveland Heights High School, so his mobility and footwork certainly translates well from the hardwood to the gridiron.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 18 in the nation with 10 total commitments.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire