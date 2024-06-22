Wisconsin football scores commitment from Florida defensive end Nicolas Clayton

MADISON – The Wisconsin football team continued to fill its defensive front Saturday.

Nicolas Clayton, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound defensive end from Buchholz High School in Gainesville, Florida, announced his commitment to the Badgers on X. He chose Wisconsin after narrowing his choices to the Badgers, Central Florida, Florida State, Nebraska and Tulane.

Clayton is considered a consensus three-star prospect. He made an official visit to Wisconsin earlier this month.

He is the 21st known commitment to Wisconsin’s 2025 class and the third defensive lineman to commit in 11 days. Wilnerson Telemaque, a 6-6, 250-pound lineman from Miami, announced his commitment Tuesday. Middleton’s Torin Pettaway recommitted to UW on June 11 after flipping his original commitment from the Badgers to Minnesota in March.

The national rankings for recruiting classes are fluid, but as of Saturday afternoon the Badgers' 2025 class ranked fifth in the nation by Rivals, 11th by 247sports and 20th by On3.

