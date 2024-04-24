Wisconsin football schedules official visit with another 2025 target

Wisconsin football top class of 2025 target defensive end Wilnerson Telemaque will officially visit the Badgers on June 14-16.

Telemaque is 247Sports’ No. 126 defensive lineman in the class of 2025 and No. 175 recruit from his home state of Florida. The Opa Locka, Florida native is a junior in high school, so he has two years before making the jump to the collegiate level.

Telemaque is currently ranked as a three-star recruit on 247Sports and already holds offers from 36 schools including LSU, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Illinois and West Virginia. But he has only scheduled official visits with Wisconsin, LSU, West Virginia and Minnesota for this June.

His first offer arrived nearly two years ago from the University of Akron. From that point forward, the junior steadily earned offers from some of the most prestigious programs in the nation.

At 6-foot-6, 257 lbs, Telemaque boasts great size on the defensive line. Per MaxPreps, he finished his junior season with 16 tackles and three sacks in eight appearances for Monsignor Pace high school.

Telemaque’s visit coincides with Drayton Pavey, another top 2025 target on the defensive line for UW.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire