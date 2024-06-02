Wisconsin football reveals 2024 homecoming matchup

Wisconsin’s 2024 homecoming weekend will surround its Saturday, October 26 matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

This news comes as the Big Ten announces the homecoming dates for all 18 conference members. The kickoff time and television channel for the game are yet to be released.

Wisconsin has the kickoff time and television channel confirmed for four of its 2024 contests thus far. That schedule includes two Friday games — Week 1 vs. Western Michigan and Week 14 vs. Minnesota.

The matchup against Penn State is one of the Badgers’ biggest on a challenging 2024 schedule. James Franklin’s program enters the 2024 season with high expectations after yet another 10-win season in 2023. The team currently ranks No. 7 in ESPN SP+ with the metric’s No. 23 overall offense rating and No. 4 defense rating. It could be a contender for the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff if former five-star quarterback Drew Allar lives up to expectations.

The Badgers opened as 6.5-point underdogs.

