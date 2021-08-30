Wisconsin football releases its official Week 1 depth chart

Ben Kenney
·1 min read

The Wisconsin football program released their official Week 1 depth chart in advance of Saturday’s matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

There aren’t any huge surprises, as both the offense and defense reflect our recent depth chart projections (offense, defense) and what we’ve heard during training camp.

Some things to note, though, is Chez Mellusi slated as RB1, Joe Tippmann confirmed as the team’s starting center and Collin Larsh slated as the field goal kicker.

Additionally, the depth chart features a wealth of depth in the secondary and at offensive line, two positions that figure to be strong on this year’s team.

