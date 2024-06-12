Wisconsin football recruit Jahmare Washington a 'violent and confident' cornerback

MADISON – With a tall and rangy build, Jahmare Washington initially looked like a future star receiver to Morgan Park High School coach Chris James.

Washington’s heart, however, was on defense

The latest recruit for the Wisconsin football team played defensive back until eighth grade and was itching to make a return to the defensive side of the ball when he arrived at Morgan Park before his sophomore year. James thought he was too thin and put him on offense.

It wasn’t until last summer that James finally gave Washington a shot on defense. It didn't take long for the coach to know he made the right call.

“Wiihin the first couple of plays you hear this loud bang and they were like, 'Who is that!?' and they were like, 'That’s Jahmare',” James said.

Washington had just punished a ball carrier in a head turning, ear-perking moment.

“You could see right away he’s a defender,” James said. “He’s a violent football player. He’s a violent and confident football player.”

That is the best way to sum up the 16th known commitment to Wisconsin’s 2025 class. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound native of Chicago is the third cornerback in the group and the sixth defensive back overall.

Washington announced his decision after completing his official visit at UW last weekend. He was already leaning toward Wisconsin and when his parents, particularly his mother, felt comfortable with the campus and staff, he was ready to end his recruitment.

Washington told Badgers coach Luke Fickell before heading for home.

“I told him I’m here,” Washington said. “Let’s do it, let’s rock out.”

Here is more to know about Washington:

Jahmare Washington is considered a three-star recruit

Washington is considered a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247sports. ESPN and On3 have not rated him yet.

That said, he has been on the radar of Division I programs since helping Morgan Park reach the 5A quarterfinals of the Illinois playoffs. He announced 16 DI offers on X in 2024.

He received heavy interest from Mid-American Conference programs, but also announced offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State. He announced his offer from UW on Feb. 4.

Most of the MAC interest in him was an athlete. The Big Ten programs that inquired saw him as a defensive player, which was fine with Washington.

“I just really love to hit," he said. "I feel like what’s the point of playing the sport if you’re not ready to hit somebody. Defense brings that energy and that is the type of player that I am.”

Washington made a strong impression early in his junior season

Morgan Park finished 10-2 last season and won the Chicago City Red Division title. Washigton was an all-City selection.

James believes Washington sealed his status as a Division I prospect during the first three games. That stretch included a 22-12 loss to eventual 7A state champion Mount Carmel.

The highlight tape Washington put together of those games show not only his willingness to fight through blocks to make tackles but also the ability to diagnose plays in zone coverage and an ability to play press coverage. James, who played receiver at Illinois, believes Washington could play corner, nickel or safety at the college level.

James said teams didn't test Washington much after that point in the season.

Washington feels he made a statement with his play during that stretch of the season, especially the first two games.

“It was my first season playing defense as a high school player and I’d always wanted to,” he said. “I finally got the chance to. I was real confident. I was looking forward to showing out. It was my first game and I did wonderful. I closed out on a lot of tackles as a cornerback and also had a couple of PBUs.

“And then Mount Carmel, them being the No. 1 team in the state, you’ve got to show up. Basically, you’ve got to be a dawg and that is what I did and made people feel me and people felt me.”

Washington has a great trust in cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes

Washington’s recruitment with Wisconsin was far from a whirlwind. He first caught the eye of running backs coach Devon Spalding when Spalding visited the school last season.

It wasn’t until February that Wisconsin offered Washington a scholarship and that didn’t come until after countless conversations with defensive backs coach Paul Haynes and director of recruiting Pat Lambert.

“It’s not how everyone else (does it),” Washington said. “They actually take time with their players and get to learn the players before they even let you get the chance to commit. It’s a real relationship thing with them. We built that and that is what got us to the point we’re at now.”

That relationship will be key as Washington develops. His frame gives the potential to be an imposing presence in the secondary. Though listed as 6-2, James believes Washington’s wingspan is in the 6-4, 6-5 range.

Adding weight and honing technique will be key, long-term projects that Washington has focused on this offseason.

Washington and James expect that to continue with the Badgers where Washington will have access to Haynes, who addition to coaching the position has experience as a DI head coach and defensive coordinator.

“Jahmare is going to be a fan favorite,” James said. “He is going to have a lot of energy and he’s going to have a lot of confidence and play with a lot of attitude. If you watch his tape that is the first thing you see. That is who he is and he accepts it.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A closer look at DB Jahmare Washington, a Wisconsin football recruit