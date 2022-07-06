Wisconsin football’s receiving leaders from 2021

The Wisconsin Badgers’ passing attack was underwhelming last season, and unfortunately, forced the Badgers to become one-dimensional and overreliant on the run against tough Big Ten defenses.

Tight end Jake Ferguson was the most consistent threat for the Badgers’ passing attack and provided an often-needed escape valve for quarterback Graham Mertz when he was under pressure.

Another bright spot from last season is the emergence and development of younger receivers who will be replacing the core of Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor and Jack Dunn. Junior WR Chimere Dike will take over as the primary receiver after finishing with 272 receiving yards and a touchdown last season.

Redshirt freshman Markus Allen will likely be in a starting role, and with luck, will expand upon the flashes he showed with big catches against Rutgers and Arizona State late in the season.

Hopefully, after struggling the last two years in the passing game, the addition of new receivers and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram will help revive the Wisconsin passing game.

Below are Wisconsin football’s top 10 leaders in receiving yards from 2021:

9. FB John Chenal: 39 receiving yards

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

9. RB Braelon Allen: 39 receiving yards

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

8. WR Markus Allen: 65 receiving yards

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

7. RB Chez Mellusi: 66 receiving yards

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

6. RB Brady Schipper: 70 receiving yards

David Berding/Getty Images

5. TE Clay Cundiff: 86 receiving yards

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

4. WR Chimere Dike: 272 receiving yards

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

3. WR Kendric Pryor: 416 receiving yards

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

2. TE Jake Ferguson: 450 receiving yards

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

1. WR Danny Davis: 478 receiving yards

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

