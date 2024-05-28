Wisconsin football receives Rivals prediction to land 2025 four-star corner

Wisconsin football received a Rivals’ FutureCast prediction to land class of 2025 four-star cornerback Rukeem Stroud on Tuesday.

The prediction comes from Wisconsin insider Jon McNamara prior to Stroud’s June 7 official visit with the Badgers.

A rising senior at Tampa Bay Tech High School in Florida, Stroud is 247Sports’ No. 430 player in the class of 2025, No. 35 cornerback and No. 57 recruit from his home state of Florida.

Stroud has earned 28 offers thus far, including from Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M, Maryland, Colorado, Pittsburgh and Louisville. His first collegiate offers arrived on March 24 from Kansas State and Tulane.

Put in a FutureCast this morning for the #Badgers to land four-star CB Rukeem Stroud ahead of his official visit to #Wisconsin this weekend. https://t.co/AGG6d8bPn3 — Jon McNamara (@McNamaraRivals) May 28, 2024

At 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, Stroud is a talented multi-sport athlete. As a sophomore, the corner contributed to his high school’s 4×400 squad that captured a regional title and qualified for Florida’s 4A state meet, per 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins.

Stroud has official visits scheduled with Pittsburgh and USF this June as well.

With elite speed and scrappiness on defense, Stroud could immediately impact Mike Tressel’s defensive unit down the line. With Hunter Wohler’s potential departure at safety for the 2025 NFL Draft, establishing depth in the secondary is a good problem to have.

247sports currently has Wisconsin’s class of 2025 as No. 19 in the nation with one cornerback committed thus far: Jaimier Scott from Cincinnati, Ohio.

