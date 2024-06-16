Wisconsin football receives Rivals forecast to land 2025 three-star DL

Wisconsin football received a Rivals’ FutureCast prediction to land class of 2025 three-star defensive lineman Drayden Pavey on Sunday.

The prediction comes from Wisconsin insider Jon McNamaraon on the heels of Pavey’s June 14 official visit with the Badgers. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder included UW, Purdue and Indiana in his top three in early May.

Pavey became the second Badgers target to receive a prediction to land in Madison on Sunday, joining fellow three-star DL Wilnerson Telemaque.

Pavey is 247Sports’ No. 102 defensive lineman in the class of 2025 and No. 43 recruit from his home state of Ohio. Wisconsin extended its offer to the three-star on April 21, and the rising senior has received 22 in total.

Wisconsin has picked up a Future Cast for 3⭐️ DT Drayden Pavey‼️ #DairyRaid pic.twitter.com/s6FtW30fqQ — Badger Enthusiast (@Badger_SZN) June 16, 2024

Rivals currently has Wisconsin’s 2025 recruiting class ranked No. 6 in the nation. The group has 19 commitments and eight since official visits began in June. Pavey would be the second defensive lineman to join the group after the Badgers flipped Minnesota commit Torin Pettaway.

Wisconsin’s defensive line depth chart this fall includes James Thompson Jr., Curt Neal, Ben Barten, Elijah Hills (transfer) and Brandon Lane — a flipped transfer commit from Louisville.

Pavey, alongside three-star defensive linemen Telemaque and Kyler Garcia, are among Wisconsin’s main defensive priorities during a month littered with official visits for some of the most talented recruits in the nation.

