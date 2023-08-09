How Wisconsin football reacted to Oregon and Washington joining the Big Ten

Asher Low
·3 min read

It was another wild offseason for the Big Ten conference as 2024 will now feature a complete shakeup for one of the nation’s top leagues.

Not only will the Big Ten add UCLA and USC in 2024, but Oregon and Washington are following their former Pac-12 rivals to the conference.

With the addition of Oregon and Washington, the Big Ten will now be at 18 teams in 2024, making it the largest conference in the history of college football.

An era of super conferences has arrived, but how does Wisconsin feel about it all? Here are reactions from the team, the school, and fans to news of the additions:

The news was first reported by Brett McMurphy of Action Network:

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh is thrilled with the additions:

Conference championship game at the Rose Bowl? Why not...

The real questions from BadgersWire's Ben Kenney:

Wisconsin will see Washington State later this year:

What are the best stadiums in this new conference?

The Big Ten is at the top of the list:

Could we have three divisions?

Oh, Rutgers

USC's Lincoln Riley on the news:

How the new additions fit in:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire