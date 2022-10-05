Wisconsin football players, coaches endure emotional roller coaster after Paul Chryst firing

MADISON, Wisconsin — On Sunday morning, Jim Leonhard and the other Wisconsin assistant coaches were hip-deep in their weekly routine of reviewing the previous game.

They were unaware that UW athletic director Chris McIntosh was meeting with Paul Chryst and informing him he was being removed as head coach.

A few hours later, Leonhard was introduced as Wisconsin's interim head coach, given the responsibility of trying to settle a struggling team that had just been throttled by Illinois and was 0-2 in the Big Ten and 2-3 overall.

Monday brought the beginning of the healing process and preparations for a critical game Saturday at Northwestern (1-4, 1-1).

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Ranking the top Power Five head coach vacancies

WEEK 5 OVERREACTIONS: Ohio State is No. 1? Concerns for Georgia?

RE-RANK: Oklahoma, Texas A&M falling fast in latest NCAA Re-Rank 1-131

“Obviously, a unique week,” Leonhard said Tuesday. “Trying to focus the guys to give ourselves a great opportunity to win a big game in the Big Ten West.

“It has been a little bit of a scramble the last couple days just to get everybody settled down and settled in and dealing with a lot of emotions in dealing with the staff and players.

“But I love where we’re at at this point in the week. I think we’re doing as well as we can be in giving our guys the best opportunity to go down there and get a win.”

Perhaps the No. 1 item on Leonhard’s to-do list was addressing the emotional state of the players, many of whom were stunned and upset to learn Chryst had been fired five games into his eighth season as Wisconsin's head coach.

Asked if he was wary of the players’ emotional state, Leonhard didn’t obfuscate.

“Absolutely a huge concern,” he acknowledged. “We have emotional guys. These are young guys. Even the staff. I mentioned it in the (Sunday) press conference. We’re all here because of what Paul Chryst had done and the trust he had in us. Very emotional on our floor, as well as (for) the players.

Story continues

“Initially felt like there was very little I could say to this team to handle that emotion in the moment. It hurt a lot of guys. Had a lot of conversations with the team, individual, as units. Everyone is going to handle it a little bit differently. I guess my message to the team started yesterday. Let it settle in. Get out of the building a little bit. Let it hurt.”

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is shown during the first quarter of their game Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Penn State beat Wisconsin 16-10.MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

The team returned to the facility Tuesday morning.

“Brought them back in for a team workout,” Leonhard said. “Wanted to look them all in the eyes at the same time and just say that a big lesson we’ve got to learn is how to compartmentalize the emotion. Not trying to brush it aside. Not trying to make it go away. But we have to be able to focus. These guys have got a ton on their plate. Being able to compartmentalize the emotion of it to get done what you need to do.

“As a staff, it is no different. We have to be able to do the same thing. Because kickoff is set. The clock is ticking. We’ve got to find a way to get a win and get things back settled down.”

Leonhard was asked if it was equally important that he listen to his players and coaches, particularly if they need to vent.

His response: absolutely.

“I think that is a huge piece,” he said. “I pride myself on being able to sit back and read a room. No different now. Guys are going to hurt in different ways. Some are going to (be) very emotional and then maybe realize they overstepped. You’ve just got to be able to navigate that as a coach and understand it is real. It is there for a reason.

“I think we’ve done a decent job in calming and settling things down. That doesn’t change what happened. That doesn’t change the uphill battle we have with this week being unique in this program.

“But I feel like we’re going in the right direction to give them the best chance to win. We’re playing a team that has always given us trouble at their place. We’ve got to play much cleaner football than we have been.”

Leonhard left open the possibility he will continue to call the defensive plays despite having more responsibilities on game day.

“What is going to be right for this team?” he said. “What is reality going into a unique situation, having to deal with more things on game day. Is it possible? Is it smart? Is it the right thing to do? I have a ton of confidence in this defensive staff. Even if I had to step back, we’re going to execute what we need to on game day.”

Leonhard did not say whether he plans to tweak the offensive staff led by Bobby Engram and added he hasn’t decided yet how to fill the coaching vacancy on the overall staff.

“It has been more of: How can I support you?” he explained when asked about the struggling offense. “We took a big piece out of the offensive planning and operation. So, what is the best way that we can support you? In very short notice (we) have to get this game plan together in a little bit different way.

“The response with Coach Engram has been awesome. I like guys how they’ve bounced back. Just buckle down and get to work.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Paul Chryst firing puts Wisconsin football on emotional roller coaster