Wisconsin football to play two Friday games in 2024 season

The Wisconsin Badgers will play at least two games on Friday during their 2024 football season.

The team’s schedule — including kick times, dates and television channels — is beginning to be announced. Information was released in the last week that the Badgers will open the season on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central against Western Michigan and close the regular season on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at noon Eastern, 11 a.m. Central against Minnesota.

This news dropped after it appeared that the Badgers had avoided Fox’s Friday night schedule. But the team will still play on that day of the week, with Week 1’s night game vs. Western Michigan on Fox Sports 1 and Week 14’s rivalry-week Black Friday game vs. Minnesota on CBS.

The information is important not only to Badgers fans looking to watch the team, but also to season-ticket holders. All four of the recently-released game times are for home games — three out-of-conference contests and vs. Minnesota.

Many may not like the idea of college football’s oldest rivalry moving to the afternoon of Black Friday. But television networks control most of the sport, and CBS thought the holiday afternoon time slot was too attractive to pass up.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire