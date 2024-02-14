Wisconsin football omitted from ESPN’s way-too-early top 25

Wisconsin football is not a top-25 team entering the 2024 season, according to ESPN’s recent ranking.

The Badgers are fresh off back-to-back 7-6 seasons and are without a 10-win season since 2019. Head coach Luke Fickell was hired to turn that trend around, though it may be a slower build than some thought.

Not only does Wisconsin no longer get the benefit of playing in the Big Ten West, but the Badgers face a gauntlet schedule in 2024 and have a projected win total of only 6.5.

Wisconsin has not entered a football season unranked since 2016, when the program went from unranked to finishing No. 5 in the nation. The last time before that was 2009. In short: the Badgers, traditionally, are always ranked entering the season.

Nearly 200 days still separate us from Wisconsin’s first game of the season. But where things stand at the moment, the industry does not view the Badgers as a top-25 team.

