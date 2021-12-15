Wisconsin football officially signs its class of 2022

Ben Kenney
·3 min read
Today marked the start of the official signing period in college football, a time when committed and uncommitted recruits alike sign their national letters of intent to attend whatever school.

Wisconsin had 13 commits entering today and received signed letters from all 13. This is not the final product of its 2022 recruiting class, though it was positive that there were no unexpected last-minute changes.

Head coach Paul Chryst met with the media today and said there is more work to be done in the class, pointing towards the transfer portal and a few uncommitted recruits as the focus.

Here is Wisconsin’s complete 2022 recruiting class as of early signing day:

Four-star offensive tackle Joe Brunner

Three-star safety Austin Brown

Three-star defensive lineman Curtis Neal

Three-star linebacker Aidan Vaughan

Three-star cornerback A'Khoury Lyde

Three-star wide receiver Vinny Anthony

Three-star quarterback Myles Burkett

Three-star wide receiver Tommy McIntosh

Three-star linebacker Tristan Monday

Three-star offensive tackle Barrett Nelson

Three-star athlete Cade Yacamelli

Three-star cornerback Avyonne Jones

Three-star tight end J.T. Seagraves

