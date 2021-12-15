Wisconsin football officially signs its class of 2022

Today marked the start of the official signing period in college football, a time when committed and uncommitted recruits alike sign their national letters of intent to attend whatever school.

Wisconsin had 13 commits entering today and received signed letters from all 13. This is not the final product of its 2022 recruiting class, though it was positive that there were no unexpected last-minute changes.

Head coach Paul Chryst met with the media today and said there is more work to be done in the class, pointing towards the transfer portal and a few uncommitted recruits as the focus.

Here is Wisconsin’s complete 2022 recruiting class as of early signing day:

Four-star offensive tackle Joe Brunner

Follow Joe ➡️ @brunnerjoe_ ▪ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️

▪ WFCA first-team all-state on both offensive and defensive line

▪ @JoeThomas73 Award winner as top OL in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/olKswVvtcL — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021

Three-star safety Austin Brown

Follow ➡️ @austintyler_25 ▪ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️

▪ 1st-team all-state as a junior & senior

▪ 2X Conference MVP pic.twitter.com/Q0fnwjsMRl — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021

Three-star defensive lineman Curtis Neal

Follow ➡️ @CurtisNeal97 ▪ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️

▪ Earned first-team all-state honors as a junior

▪ As a junior, had 31 tackles, 7 TFLs and 2.0 sacks pic.twitter.com/D3t3uk8ycP — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021

Three-star linebacker Aidan Vaughan

Follow ➡️ @AidanVaughan5 ▪ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️

▪ 1st-team all-conference

▪ School-record 136 tackles & 27 TFLs as a senior pic.twitter.com/kOv8Ku87nH — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021

Three-star cornerback A'Khoury Lyde

Three-star wide receiver Vinny Anthony

Louisville → Madison … we’ve got a Kentucky guy!@VinnyAnthony1 is in the game – Welcome to the Wisconsin family! pic.twitter.com/xXrazH7Oz7 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021

Three-star quarterback Myles Burkett

The Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year is STAYING HOME!@myles_burkett is in the game – Welcome to the Wisconsin family! pic.twitter.com/i8PCNlFvwQ — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021

Three-star wide receiver Tommy McIntosh

Bringing that championship mentality to Madison 💯@Tmcintosh44

is in the game – Welcome to the Wisconsin family! pic.twitter.com/uYIAQqr6OA — Wisconsin Badgers Football Recruiting (@WisFBRecruiting) December 15, 2021

Three-star linebacker Tristan Monday

Mondays, am I right?! Tristan is in the game – Welcome to the Wisconsin family! pic.twitter.com/DwUDcY66bt — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021

Three-star offensive tackle Barrett Nelson

Nelly 2.0! Pumped for Barrett to join the squad@BarrettNelson9 is in the game – Welcome to the Wisconsin family! pic.twitter.com/RDBK8tXY6A — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021

Three-star athlete Cade Yacamelli

Follow ➡️ @cyacamelli ▪ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️

▪ Led Penn-Trafford to first state title

▪ 1st-team all-conference as a RB as a junior pic.twitter.com/dhGdWqCPDq — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021

Three-star cornerback Avyonne Jones

Texas → Madison … he’s coming home!@AvyonneJ is in the game – Welcome to the Wisconsin family! pic.twitter.com/b2TjTCNJFX — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021

Three-star tight end J.T. Seagraves

Follow ➡️ @JtSeagreaves ▪ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️

▪ WFCA first-team all-state DE

▪ Ran for 1288 yards and 18 TDs as a senior pic.twitter.com/mQ1agQGz0q — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021

