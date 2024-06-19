Wisconsin football offers top-ranked class of 2026 tight end

The Wisconsin Badgers extended an offer to fast-rising class of 2026 tight end Jack Janda on Monday.

As UW begins to shift its focus from its 2025 cycle to the class of 2026, Janda becomes the latest offensive weapon to earn an offer from the Badgers. The Orchard Lake, Michigan product joins the group of RB Jaeden Hill, WR Madden Williams, ATH Jakob Weatherspoon, WRs Kennan and Jarod Pula, ATH Sharroid Whitehead and ATH Brandon Brown Jr. as players that have received a Wisconsin over the last few weeks.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound three-star represents Catholic Central High School in Michigan. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 24 tight end, No. 9 recruit from Michigan and No. 426 overall recruit for the class of 2026.

Like so many of his contemporaries, Janda also holds several offers from some of the most high-profile programs in the nation thus far. Miami (Florida), Michigan, Oregon, Purdue, Illinois, Cincinnati and Kentucky are among the list thus far.

247Sports’ crystal ball prediction links Janda to the Wolverines. The forecast derives from Michigan insider Steve Lorenz with medium confidence. On3’s recruiting prediction machine also heavily favors Michigan and assigns the 2023 National Champions nearly a 53% likelihood to secure the rising junior.

With Janda, Wisconsin has now offered 13 tight ends for its class of 2026. Rivals has Luke Fickell’s class of 2025 at No. 6 in the nation with 19 players committed thus far.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire