Wisconsin football offers top-ranked class of 2026 running back

The Wisconsin Badgers extended an offer to top-ranked class of 2026 running back Jaeden Hill on Monday.

As UW’s hectic 2025 recruiting cycle begins to quiet, the Badgers have appeared to shift focus to 2026 recruits over the past few weeks. Hill becomes the latest 2026 offensive playmaker to receive an offer from UW, joining WR Madden Williams, ATH Jakob Weathersppon, WRs Kennan and Jarod Pula, ATH Sharroid Whitehead and ATH Brandon Brown Jr.

The 6-foot, 220-pound three-star represents Tupelo High School in Mississippi. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 40 running back, No. 9 recruit from Mississippi and No. 473 overall recruit for the class of 2026.

Hill also holds nine offers from some of the most high-profile programs in the nation thus far. Oregon, Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, Louisville, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and USC round out the list.

247Sports has yet to release a crystal ball prediction, but On3’s recruiting prediction machine projects the athlete to land at Ole Miss. The Rebels hold nearly an 84% likelihood to secure the rising junior.

Similar to its offensive line units, Wisconsin boats a storied history of developing its running backs into NFL prospects. James White, Braelon Allen, Melvin Gordon, Jonathan Taylor and Montee Ball embody the Badgers’ ability to maximize the position and serve as enticing examples of what UW could provide to Hill.

With the Mississippi native, Wisconsin has now offered 18 running backs for its class of 2026. Rivals has Luke Fickell’s class of 2025 at No. 6 in the nation with 19 players committed.

