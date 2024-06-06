Wisconsin football offers top-ranked class of 2026 wide receiver Kennan Pula

The Wisconsin Badgers extended an offer to three-star class of 2026 wide receiver Kennan Pula on Tuesday.

Pula becomes the latest 2026 target to receive an offer from UWover the past few weeks, joining cornerback Elijah Durr, interior offensive lineman Samuel Simpson and athlete Rico Blassingame.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound wide receiver represents Timpview High School in Provo, Utah. 247Sports’ composite ranking has Pula as the nation’s No. 333 overall recruit, No. 51 wide receiver and No. 6 recruit from his home state of Utah for the class of 2026.

Pula received his first of his 22 NCAA Division I offer from California in April 2023. From that point forward, a collection of the most prestigious programs have joined the laundry list of suitors, including Oregon, USC, Washington, Miami (Florida), Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas Tech and Tennessee.

247Sports has yet to release a crystal ball prediction, but On3’s recruiting prediction machine projects the wide receiver to land at either UCLA or Alabama.

Including Pula, Wisconsin has offered 24 wide receivers in the class. The Badgers’ current wide receiver is projected to be captained by Will Pauling, C.J. Williams and Bryson Green this fall with Quincy Burroughs and Joseph Griffin Jt. playing second fiddle.

Current focus is on Fickell’s class of 2025, which lands at No. 17 in the nation with 13 hard commits.

