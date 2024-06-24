Wisconsin football offers top-ranked class of 2026 athlete

Wisconsin football extended an offer to standout class of 2026 athlete Nasir Rankin on Sunday.

The 6-foot-1, 177-pound athlete represents Morgan Park High School in Chicago, Illinois. 247Sports ranks Rankin as the nation’s No. 46 overall recruit, No. 4 athlete and No. 1 prospect from his home state of Illinois for the class of 2026.

Rankin also holds offers from Marshall, Ball State, Toledo, Nebraska, Michigan State, Indiana, Illinois and Central Michigan thus far.

Including the rising junior, the Badgers have offered 28 defensive backs so far with the main priority of fellow top-100 four-star recruits CJ Sadler, Kaiden Prothro, Messiah Mickens and Mack Sutter. As of June 23, Rankin is the highest-graded athlete to receive an offer from UW in the 2026 cycle.

A talented two-sport athlete, Rankin also plays guard for Morgan Park’s varsity basketball squad. On the gridiron, he is featured at both cornerback and wide receiver.

Rankin’s versatility, leaping ability and agility would fit nicely into UW”s defensive backfield in the future. With a few more years remaining before his collegiate tenure, the Illinois product will have ample time to put on weight and gain reps before making a decision. Wisconsin will surely vie with dozens of other suitors for Rankin’s commitment.

In terms of its most recent class, the Badgers secured commitments from 21 class of 2025 players thus far, enough to vault them into Rivals’ No. 5 spot in its national rankings. Wisconsin’s recent addition of edge Nicolas Clayton is the program’s 10th commitment since the start of June.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire