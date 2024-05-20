Wisconsin football offers top class of 2026 wide receiver

Wisconsin football extended an offer to four-star class of 2026 WR Brayden Robinson on Friday.

Both 247sports’ composite ranking and On3’s industry ranking have Robinson as a four-star recruit. The Red Oak, Texas native already holds offers from a staggering 33 schools including Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Oregon, Ole Miss, Michigan, Notre Dame, Auburn and Baylor.

On3’s industry ranking has Robinson as the No. 30 wide receiver in the class of 2026, No. 26 recruit from Texas and No. 195 overall player in the class. He currently stands at 5’8,’’ 160 pounds and represents Red Oak High School in Texas.

His first gridiron offer arrived from Incarnate Word back in January 2022. In April and May 2023 alone, Robinson received 14 of his 33 offers.

On3’s recruiting prediction machine has the in-state Texas Longhorns as Robinson’s most likely landing spot. 247Sports has yet to release a crystal ball prediction, but in-state programs SMU and Texas A&M are likely suitors as well.

Given Texas’ long-standing history of producing great collegiate prospects, Robinson’s stature as the No. 26 recruit in his home state is noteworthy. With a sub 10.5-second 100-meter dash, Wisconsin will certainly have to compete with some of the nation’s best during his recruiting cycle.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire