Wisconsin football offers top-200 class of 2026 athlete

The Wisconsin Badgers extended an offer to fast-rising class of 2026 athlete Jakob Weatherspoon on Saturday.

The Avon, Ohio native becomes the third athlete to receive an offer from the Badgers over the past few weeks, joining Rico Blassingame and Sharroid Whitehead. 2026 wide receiver Madden Williams earned an offer from UW on Saturday as well.

The 5-foot-11, 172-pound four-star athlete represents Avon High School in Ohio. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 16 athlete, No. 7 recruit from Ohio and No. 196 overall recruit for the class of 2026.

Although some of his 2026 peers boast dozens of offers thus far, Weatherspoon boasts 12 collegiate opportunities. Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin and Cincinnati are among the list.

247Sports has yet to release a crystal ball prediction, but On3’s recruiting prediction machine projects the athlete to land at Ohio State. The Buckeyes hold nearly a 92% likelihood to secure the rising junior.

With Weatherspoon, Wisconsin has now offered 26 athletes for its class of 2026. Rivals has Luke Fickell’s class of 2025 at No. 6 in the nation with 19 players committed.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire