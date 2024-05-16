Wisconsin football offers three-star class of 2026 LB

Wisconsin football extended an offer to three-star class of 2026 linebacker Dallas Brannon on Tuesday.

Rivals and On3 have Brannon as a three-star recruit. His teammate at Independence High School, Nick Reddish also received an offer from the Badgers today.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native already holds offers from 20 schools including Miami (Florida), North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, South Carolina, USC, Michigan, Ole Miss and Wisconsin.

On3’s industry ranking has Brannon as the No. 35 linebacker, No. 15 recruit from North Carolina and No. 464 recruit nationally for the class of 2026. He currently stands at 6’2,’’ 207 pounds and has two years of high school remaining before he can jump to the collegiate level.

His first gridiron offers arrived in May 2023. Miami (Florida), West Virginia, Missouri and Virginia Tech were the first to extend offers until the other programs offered throughout 2023-24.

247Sports’ crystal ball does not have a prediction for where Brannon will land.

Wisconsin has offered several 2026 recruits, including Damon Ferguson, Evan Jacobson and Brayden Trimble, Kaleb Woods, Jarin Mock and Nick Reddish over the past week.

Fellow Wisconsin target Elliot Schaper is scheduled to visit UW in early June. Brannon has yet to put UW on his official visit timetable.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire